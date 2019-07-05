OFFERS
Letter: Talking points

Originally Published: July 5, 2019 8:48 p.m.

Editor:

Here we go again. One of the most reliable Trump trolls has again raised his head above the swamp.

John Micek (“Trump’s re-election campaign faces major problems”, June 22) just had to get his jabs in against Trump, plus all who either supported him in 2016 and/or support him now.

Apparently the latest Trump rally in Florida has caused poor John to have to relieve his stress by revisiting all of the familiar Democrat talking points: (1) the Mueller Report provides ample evidence of collusion; (2) the present great economy doesn’t benefit anybody except the top 1%, or, to the extent that the economy is good, it’s because of the policies of Barack Obama, definitely not Trump; (3) the latest polls show Trump behind all of the Democrat candidates, forget about the fact that the election is more than 18 months away, and we know how good the polls were in predicting the winner in 2016.

Forget about the fact that a large share of the population benefited from the tax cuts through their 401Ks, if not directly through their income; that Barack Obama presided over a yearly recovery consistently in the 1% to 2% range vs. 3% or better under Trump; and so on and so on.

Get a life, John, and try to do something more constructive with your time than resurrecting tired Democrat talking points that are getting a little stale.

Hadley Mills

Prescott

