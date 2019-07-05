Hundreds of children parade in Prescott Photo Gallery

The 78th annual Kiwanis Kiddie Parade hit the streets of Prescott Friday morning.

Hundreds of children dressed as cowboys, native Americans, astronauts, princesses and fictional characters paraded down Cortez Street to the Courthouse Plaza. Some walked, some rode in wagons, some rode their bikes and scooters and there were even a few in motorized cars.

Once on the plaza they each got an ice cream sandwich and some of them earned awards for t heir costumes.