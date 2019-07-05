Hamilton: Predicting Trump presidency would have meant you were cut off

HOLLYWOOD — God bless America, and how’s everybody?

President Trump hosted a spectacular fireworks show at the Lincoln Memorial underlined by an Army tank parade and flyovers. It was pure Trump. If you’d predicted 10 years ago that Donald Trump would be elected President of the United States, the bartender would have stopped serving you.

Nike pulled the Betsy Ross shoe because Colin Kaepernick said the Old Glory logo represented slavery. During the war, England offered slaves their freedom if they’d fight for the king. So if Nike wants to celebrate American independence, it will have to put a British flag on the shoes to avoid PC Jail.

The Toronto Star reports that a lengthy caravan of Americans arrived in Canada on Monday who were seeking affordable insulin from Canada’s health care system. It’s not a proud moment. Ten years ago, America was the world’s only superpower, and look at us today, we are Canada’s Mexicans.

Argentina and Chile hosted tens of thousands of tourists Tuesday to view the total eclipse of the sun as the moon passed in front of the entire sun over South America, blackening the sky for seven minutes. Nobody saw any eclipse in Los Angeles. We don’t notice anything less than a Ferrari.

The Boston Globe reported that organizers for a Straight Pride Parade in Boston received the necessary municipal clearance to hold the parade in late August, despite bitter opposition. Straight Pride Parade organizers said they received suspicious envelopes in the mail. They were full of glitter.

Joe Biden reported an excellent second quarter in fundraising, especially from Hollywood. The entertainment industry is virtually all Democrats. However, if Charlton Heston or John Wayne were still alive, they’d be voting for Donald Trump, but since they are dead they will probably vote for Biden.

Biden was cited by his fellow Democratic candidates on Monday who said Joe’s out of touch with today’s culture. That’s what makes him entertaining. Biden overheard Beto O’Rourke speaking Spanish during the last debate and offered him $10 an hour to be his vice president.

Trump addressed the homeless street sanitation issues affecting San Francisco on Monday. Not everyone’s given up. Many street people in San Francisco own dogs, and it’s weird seeing the dogs follow their owners around with plastic baggies so they can clean up after their poop.

House Democrats subpoenaed Robert Mueller to testify in Congress in two weeks hoping to keep Trump’s feet to the fire. They’ll settle for anything at this point. Before going on break, Congress passed a House resolution to impeach Trump for Reasons of Be Filled in Later.

Biden’s past opposition to school busing was aired by the media on grainy old news video this week, but it didn’t dent his reputation. By now Americans completely trust that Biden is not a racist. We just have one question for Joe: How come you have more hair today than you did in 1974?

Bernie Sanders and Biden began exchanging some sharp elbows on the campaign trail in Iowa speeches. Their next debate could get really nasty. Let’s hope Joe and Bernie make up soon or else the time they spend together in the balcony of the Muppet Theater will be extremely awkward.

Variety says social media is lucrative and TV stars make more money on podcasts than from their network pay. A catchy name is everything. Early Friday, North Korea launched its own version of Netflix called Man-Bang, and by nightfall they had 40,000 subscribers in West Hollywood.