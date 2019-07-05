Even poop is cute at Japanese museum that encourages play
YOKOHAMA, Japan — Japan’s culture of cute makes no exceptions for poop. It gets a pop twist at the Unko Museum in Yokohama near Tokyo.
Here, the poop is artificial, nothing like what would be in a toilet, and comes in twisty ice cream and cupcake shapes, in all colors and sizes.
“The poops are colorful and come out nicely in photos,” said Haruka Okubo, a student visiting part of the museum devoted to all-important selfies. “The shape is so round and cute.”
In Japan, little poop-shaped erasers with faces and other small items have long been popular items collected by children, and sometimes older folks. As elsewhere, scatological jokes are popular and bodily functions discussed openly: a recent morning variety show by public broadcaster NHK featured tips on how to deal with farts.
Visitors to the museum get a short video introduction and then are asked to sit on one of seven colorful, non-functional toilets lined up against the wall.
Music plays as a user pretends to poop, then a brightly colored souvenir “poop” can be collected from inside the toilet bowl, to be taken home after the tour.
A ceiling-high poop sculpture in the main hall erupts every 30 minutes, spitting out little foam poops.
The “Unstagenic” area of Instagram-worthy installations includes pastel-hued flying poops and a neon sign with the word “poop” written in different languages.
In another room, players use a projection-mapping game like “whack-a-mole” to stamp on and squash the most poops they can. In another game, participants compete to make the biggest “poop” by shouting the word in Japanese, “unko,” as loudly as possible.
A soccer video game involves using a controller to “kick” a poop into a goal.
Toshifumi Okuya, a system engineer, was amused to see adults having fun. “It’s funny because there are adults running around screaming ‘poop, poop,’” he said.
At the end of the tour, visitors get a bag to carry home their souvenir poop. If they want still more, the museum’s gift shop abounds with more poop-themed souvenirs.
The museum attracted more than 100,000 visitors in the first month after its opening in March. It will remain open until September.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- Prescott Valley's July 4 celebration starts at 3 p.m. at Mountain Valley Park
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
- Firefighters slow 1,200-acre Orme Fire, Forest Service reports
- Winds whip fire to over 150 acres, Forest Service says
- Chino Valley celebration begins at 5 p.m.; fireworks go off at dark
- YCSO investigating after nude photos of teen posted on social media
- Chino Valley man dies after apparent accident while target shooting
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
- Prescott man, 64, missing after heading out for long hike, YCSO reports
- Update: Left lane of I-17 northbound reopens near Camp Verde after FedEx truck accident
- Update: DPS identifies Chino Valley man who died in head-on collision near Paulden
- Moore: Where are all of the birds?
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
FRI
05
|
Prescott Frontier Days Kiwanis Kiddie Parade,
|
FRI
05
|
TOPS (Taking Pounds Off Sensibly)
|
FRI
05
|
Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo Fine Arts and Craft Show,
|
FRI
05
|
Prescott Library Events
|
FRI
05
|
Coloring for Adults
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...