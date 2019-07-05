Church News: Week of July 6, 2019

Editor’s Note — Please submit Church News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com — https://www.dcourier.com/faith-values/ — to allow more churches to participate. Listings will be in date order and as space allows. Thank you.

Come join us for Cowboy Frontier Days Worship Services at Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St., 928-778-1950. July 6 at 5 p.m. and Sunday, July 7 at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

First Congregational Church, 216 East Gurley St., Prescott, invites you to its 63rd annual pancake breakfast today from 6 to 10 a.m. Cost is $6, all you can eat. Children younger than 10 eat free. All proceeds will go to our neighbor, Discovery Gardens Preschool.

Trinity Presbyterian Church Vacation Bible School. Come join us for Vacation Bible School, “Life is Wild, God is Good!” from July 15-19, 9 a.m. to noon at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave., Prescott. For kids entering first through fifth grade. For more information, call Jennifer at 928-445-4536, ext. 114. Come join the fun.

The Importance of Health Advocacy Through the Ages, 10 a.m., Sunday, July 7, Granite Peak U.U. Congregation, 882 Sunset Ave., Prescott. Trustees’ President Marianne Erickson explains how Unitarian Universalists, through history, have valued and fought for life, human welfare, human dignity, respect and safety. Nursery, kids’ classes, coffee, snacks and conversation. “Promoting health, preventing injuries and deaths.”

Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will present a video presentation of the “2019 Ware Lecture”’ at 11 a.m. Sunday at 945 Rancho Vista Drive, Prescott. Speaker Richard Blanco was selected by President Obama as an inaugural poet and is the youngest, first Latino immigrant and gay person to serve in this role.

Tom and Christa Agostino will provide music.

As always, a wonderful July 4 at downtown plaza. Solid Rock Christian Fellowship has a Bible based worship next to the plaza on Sundays at 8:45 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. New in town? Check us out. Adult seniors Sunday School 10:30 a.m. with coffee and snacks. Located at 148 S. Marina St., Prescott. God forgives.

Saving Grace LCMS, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley. Welcome to our Celebration of Independence Day 10 a.m. worship. We thank God for those who willingly laid down their lives so we could live in freedom and establish a government vested with the authority to manage, propagate, and sustain our freedom. God remains forever with us. Pastor Mike, 928-636-9533, savinggracelutherancvaz.org.

Calvary Chapel Dayspring Church, 2180 Gulfstream Drive, Prescott, Vacation Bible School, July 23- 25, 9 a.m.-noon. Kids of all ages welcome. Kids will be solving puzzles left by a secret agent in order to decode his message. Theme is Christ-centered. Sign up by July 15. Call 928-636-6291.

Prescott Valley United Methodist Church welcomes new Pastor Amanda Corella who recently completed her Master of Divinity at Boston University’s School of Theology. We warmly welcome her and will celebrate after the 10:15 a.m. worship service on Sunday July 7. 8944 E. Sommer Drive, 928-772-6366 pvumcpv.org.

Unity of Prescott. Come and discover the God of your own heart! 145 S. Arizona Ave., 928-445-1850; office@unityprescott.org — Sunday services at 9 and 11 a.m. Youth program at 11 a.m. The Rev. Terrence Padgett’s message is “Be Impeccable With Your Word.” We envision a world joyfully transformed through spiritual awakening.

Firm Foundation’s men’s ministry is holding its monthly breakfast fellowship at 8 a.m. this Saturday, July 6. Join us for great food, fellowship and a timely devotion by Pastor Lloyd Murphy. We are located at 8933 Florentine Road in Prescott Valley.

All are welcome to join Beit Torah Jewish Congregation (www.onetorah.org) at 11 a.m. July 6, Shabbat Korach study lunch discussion of politicking. For details please call 928-237-0390, 928-227-0582 or email ansheitorah@cableone.net.

Temple B’rith Shalom, 2077 Brohner Way, Prescott: Torah service at 10 a.m. Saturday, Parashat Chukat, Numbers 19:1 - 22:1.

Family Life Center prayer meetings and study groups starting at 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at 2821 Mountain View Road, Prescott Valley. 928-710-2800.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 East Long Look Drive, Prescott Valley. Register for free VBS “ROAR,” July 8-12 (including family meal at 5:30 p.m.) at emmanuellutheranpv.org. Grief group session Thursday, July 11 at 10 a.m. Our Interfaith Meal is open for all, Friday, July 12, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W Gurley St., 928-778-1950, www.prescottumc.com, will be holding “Abundance Orchard” Vacation Bible School, July 22--26 from 4 to 7:15 p.m. We will read about Jesus and how he fed people through Bible stories, music, games and crafts. Donations will be collected to help local food banks. Dinner for all participants. VBS is free. Register online or forms are available in the church office.



Chino Valley United Methodist Church Shoes from the Shepherd program, held in conjunction with Prescott and Prescott Valley United Methodist Churches, will distribute a limited quantity of gift cards for shoes for school-age children on July 27 from 10 a.m. to noon at the church located at 735 E. Road 1 South. 928-636-2969.