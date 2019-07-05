CCJ thrift store operation to move into Madison Avenue headquarters by year’s end

The Coalition for Compassion and Justice expects to move its thrift store operation from Fair Street to its main headquarters with the emergency shelter on Madison Avenue within the next six months.

CCJ leaders have opted to consolidate all of the agency’s homeless advocacy, shelter and related programs into one facility to better coordinate outreach and services to its clients. The Madison Avenue center will be renovated with a partial second floor that will house the thrift store that not only provides reduced- price clothing, furnishings, houseware and other donated merchandise, but offers employment to CCJ clients.

CCJ staff is knocking down walls and reorganizing the interior to make room for the changes, said Assistant Director Allison Lenocker. CCJ does not yet have an engineer for the project, so exact cost estimates are not yet available, she said.

The Stagger Straight Shelter will be relocated from the front of the center to the rear while the construction is underway.

This move, and renovation, is linked to CCJ’s renewed vision for ending homelessness.

CCJ’s intention is to sell the thrift store property – a donation-purchase – and use those proceeds to build more affordable housing units for their clients.

Prior to the donation of the Madison Avenue building as a CCJ headquarters and shelter – benefactor Howard Mechanic assisted CCJ with both structures – the store’s property was used as the agency’s first outdoor shelter option, a controversial project known as “Safe Legal Sleep.”

In its June newsletter, CCJ leaders said centralizing its programs and services in one space will improve efficiency, build sustainability and enable CCJ to devote its dollars to building housing and program services that bolster their clients’ ability to be self-sufficient.

“This is a big step for CCJ toward becoming more sustainable and creating a model that supports growth from within,” the newsletter reads. “We will still need support from our amazing community, but you can know that each dollar donated is not only being used to end homelessness, but being amplified through programs that partially fund further outreach efforts.”

CCJ relies on donations and foundation grants to cover its annual $850,000 budget.

CCJ retooled its mission this year to focus on transitioning its homeless clients into homes of their own with adequate supports that enable them to stay housed and get connected to other resources they need to thrive in their lives.

To do this, CCJ leaders were forced to rethink all of the organization’s programs. They opted to trim down to only those programs directly linked to offering supportive, affordable housing and outreach that prevents people from falling into homelessness.

Part of their mission requires continued collaboration with their fellow nonprofit agencies to make sure each one is offering unique, rather than duplicate, services to the city’s vulnerable populations.

Three local agencies – U.S. VETS Prescott, the local VA homeless program and Catholic Charities – are building or offering supportive and independent, low-income housing to veterans. U.S. VETS expects to open a 150-unit complex of transitional, specialty and studio apartments by the end of the year.

As part of their program reassessment, CCJ opted to halt its daily meal program and transitioned some of its other family or community support programs to other agencies and churches. At this time, their five program areas are: shelter, home repair, advocacy, employee readiness and affordable housing.

In the last two years since CCJ moved into the donated Madison Avenue space, CCJ has been able to place 80 once-homeless men and women into long-term housing with case-management supports – a variety of restored RV vehicles, mobile homes, sleeping cottages, single-family homes and two coming lodge model homes that will combine private and congregate space for between four and six people. The lodges will be donated to CCJ through a partnership with Dorn Homes and other local contractors volunteering their services to build the homes that are expected to cost about $150,000 each.

CCJ’s hope is to have enough housing stock so the shelter is restricted to a limited number of beds for emergency-only shelter.

“Sustainable facilities will allow for our resources to be concentrated and able to support our housing efforts,” reads a recent CCJ newsletter mailed to donors and supporters. “Our intention with the transition of facilities, programming and funds is to allow for a model that is not only sustainable, but also allows for organic growth by creating debt-free housing to fuel project after project.”