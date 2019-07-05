30-minute fireworks show caps Prescott Valley Fourth of July events
(Click on the photo to be directed to a gallery of images from July 4.)
The fireworks started at 9 p.m. and went on for 30 minutes at Prescott Valley’s Mountain Valley Park, ending a day of events celebrating the Fourth of July holiday.
Mayor Kell Palguta said, in speaking about all the families there, “They had nothing but positive praise on the event. That says a lot about the town, citizens and staff that put on such an amazing event.”
The Parks and Recreation director, Brian Witty, said the July 4 event attracted between 5,000 and 7,000 viewers, said Heidi Dahms-Foster, Community Relations coordinator.
Palguta spent the day at the park beginning at about 3:15 p.m. through the fireworks show. He said the event drew a great turnout from the public with people coming and going all day.
“I saw people set up in neighbors’ driveways using the opportunity to hang out with family and friends in yards to see the fireworks. Just driving around, I saw a ton of different block parties set up,” he said. “We appreciate the community wanting to be involved in these types of events; it makes it worth it.”
Palguta added that he thinks events like this are important to residents, and “there is nothing wrong with making it a little bit bigger and better every year.”
Follow Sue Tone on Twitter @ToneNotes. Reach her at stone@prescottaz.com or 928-445-3333, ext. 2043.
