OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, July 05
Weather  62.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

On Stage: PCA puts on ‘Kiss Me Kate’ this month

Rehearsal for the Teen Summer Stock Show production of Kiss Me Kate at the Prescott Center for the Arts. (William Larson, Courtesy)

Rehearsal for the Teen Summer Stock Show production of Kiss Me Kate at the Prescott Center for the Arts. (William Larson, Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: July 4, 2019 10 p.m.

Prescott Center for the Arts is putting on “Kiss Me Kate,” directed by Scott Neese, for this year’s Teen Summer Stock Show.

“The teen Summer Stock is a program that happens during the summertime. It’s for students ages 14 to 22 predominantly,” Neese said. “We do a summer show and we only audition students that are in that age group so they have the opportunity to take on some of the larger roles that they might not otherwise get a chance to do during the mainstage season.”

The program also allows for an educational component due to the flexibility with scheduling and this year they did workshops in Commedia dell’arte, an early form of professional theater characterized by masked “types” originating in Italy, and Shakespearean monologues, Neese said, noting that “Kiss Me Kate” is a musical version focusing on a troupe of actors putting on a musical version of Shakespeare’s “Taming of the Shrew.”

Showtimes are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 12-13, and Friday and Saturday, July 19-20; and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 13-14, and Saturday and Sunday, July 20-21. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for youth, available online at www.pca-az.net.

This is the third year for Neese as the director of the Teen Summer Stock program and after doing “Urinetown” and “Shrek the Musical,” he said he wanted to go with a golden age of Broadway-type musical. “Kiss Me Kate” is one of Cole Porter’s final musicals and probably his best, he said. In the show, the two lead players used to be married and are now divorced and at each other’s throats in the way that Kate and Petruchio are in “The Taming of the Shrew,” Neese said.

photo

Rehearsing for the Prescott Center for the Arts’ Teen Summer Stock show, “Kiss Me Kate.” (William Larson/Courtesy)

“You see backstage, you see on stage and sometimes the backstage drama ends up playing itself out on stage when they’re in front of an audience,” he said. “It’s a lot of fun.”

Neese said he’s enjoyed watching the students grow and stretch outside of their comfort zones. It’s rewarding to see them respond when that happens.

Prescott Center for the Arts’ production of “Kiss Me Kate” will present audiences with classical music done well along with funny and great performances by a great cast and live music from a 12-piece band in the green room, Neese said.

“That doesn’t always happen here on mainstage that you get live music,” he said. “It does happen sometimes but not always and so we’re excited to be able to do that.”

Prescott Center for the Arts is located at 208 N. Marina St. For more information, visit www.pca-az.net.

Follow Jason Wheeler on Twitter @PrescottWheels, reach him at 928-642-5277.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

‘Shrek the Musical’ at the PCA
‘Shakespeare in the Pines’ benefits Highlands Center
'Bye Bye Birdie' on PCA stage this weekend
‘Urinetown’ sends up Broadway musicals and skewers politicians, too
Kudos KornuKopia: Week of July 24

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
05
Prescott Frontier Days Kiwanis Kiddie Parade,
FRI
05
TOPS (Taking Pounds Off Sensibly)
FRI
05
Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo Fine Arts and Craft Show,
FRI
05
Prescott Library Events
FRI
05
Coloring for Adults
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries