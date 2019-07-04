OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, July 04
Weather  73.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Sheriff: Inmates were fermenting vegetables to make alcohol

Officials say it was the first time they have seen inmates using vegetables to make alcohol (Stock photo)

Officials say it was the first time they have seen inmates using vegetables to make alcohol (Stock photo)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: July 4, 2019 9:30 p.m.

PRATTVILLE, Ala. — An Alabama sheriff says jail inmates were caught making some truly “disgusting” alcohol out of fermenting vegetables.

News outlets report it turned up when dozens of officers conducted a shakedown for contraband Monday at the Autauga Metro Jail.

Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger says it was the first time he’d seen vegetables being used to make alcohol. He says the jail stopped serving inmates fruit years ago because they made wine with it.

Sedinger says searchers also found an electronic cigarette altered to be used as a tattoo gun, as well as dice fashioned from the plastic ball that’s in bottles of roll on deodorant.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Captured Alabama inmate is denied bail, and peanut butter
Jailbreak: Inmates used peanut butter to fool guard
PV mayor proposes tent city to relieve jail crowding
$7 million settlement proposed in jail death from Arpaio era
Tentative deal reached over death in jail run by Arpaio

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
THU
04
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
04
Fourth of July Celebration, City of Prescott,
THU
04
Fourth of July Celebration Town of Prescott Valley
THU
04
Fourth of July Celebration Town of Chino Valley,
THU
04
Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo Dance
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries