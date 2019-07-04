Senior Menus: July 8-12

Senior Menus for the week of Monday, July 8 to Friday, July 12:

Prescott Meals-on-Wheels serves from 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at 1280 E. Rosser St., Prescott; 928-445-7630. Menus subject to change.

Monday: Macaroni and cheese with ham, peas, seasoned carrots, ww bread, peaches and cream

Tuesday: Mediterranean chicken, stewed tomatoes, zucchini, ww bread, spinach and kale slaw, apple sauce, pie day (dining room only)

Wednesday: Santa Fe cod, rice and beans, broccoli, cabbage and pico de gallo, corn tortilla, watermelon

Thursday: Chicken teriyaki, brown rice, oriental vegetables, sweet and sour cabbage, egg roll, mandarin oranges, fortune cookie

Friday: Braised beef, red and green peppers and onions, rice and tomatoes, ww bread, fruit salad

Prescott Valley Senior Nutrition Program serves from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 9360 E. Manzanita Circle, Prescott Valley; 928-772-3337, casapv.net. Menus subject to change.

Monday: Chicken tenders on rice patty with ranch, salad bar, garden salad, steamed vegetables, fruit crisp, ice cream

Tuesday: Cheeseburger with lettuce and tomato, salad bar, steak fries, ranch beans, pudding and fruit, cookie

Wednesday: Breakfast burrito, salad bar, hash browns, French toast with syrup, fruit salad

Thursday: Chicken Marsala over noodles, salad bar, soup of the day, Italian vegetables, garlic rolls, warm fruit pie, ice cream

Friday: Tuna melt on rye, coleslaw, salad bar, stewed tomatoes, fruit crisp, cookie

Chino Valley Senior Center Nutrition Program, 1021 W. Butterfield 928-636-9114 serves from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Menus subject to change.

Monday: Mac ’n’ Cheese w/ham, seasoned carrots, broccoli, fruit ambrosia

Tuesday: Parmesan chicken, garlic toast, zucchini, tomato/cucumber salad, chocolate pudding

Wednesday: Carne asada tacos, Mexicali corn, refried beans, Spanish rice, churro, ice cream social

Thursday: Chicken teriyaki over brown rice, oriental vegetables, steamed cabbage, egg rolls, mandarin oranges, fortune cookie

Friday: Baked ziti w/meatballs, Italian blend veg, peas, garlic toast, orange fruit bar.