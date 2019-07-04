Senior Menus: July 8-12
Senior Menus for the week of Monday, July 8 to Friday, July 12:
Prescott Meals-on-Wheels serves from 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at 1280 E. Rosser St., Prescott; 928-445-7630. Menus subject to change.
Monday: Macaroni and cheese with ham, peas, seasoned carrots, ww bread, peaches and cream
Tuesday: Mediterranean chicken, stewed tomatoes, zucchini, ww bread, spinach and kale slaw, apple sauce, pie day (dining room only)
Wednesday: Santa Fe cod, rice and beans, broccoli, cabbage and pico de gallo, corn tortilla, watermelon
Thursday: Chicken teriyaki, brown rice, oriental vegetables, sweet and sour cabbage, egg roll, mandarin oranges, fortune cookie
Friday: Braised beef, red and green peppers and onions, rice and tomatoes, ww bread, fruit salad
Prescott Valley Senior Nutrition Program serves from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 9360 E. Manzanita Circle, Prescott Valley; 928-772-3337, casapv.net. Menus subject to change.
Monday: Chicken tenders on rice patty with ranch, salad bar, garden salad, steamed vegetables, fruit crisp, ice cream
Tuesday: Cheeseburger with lettuce and tomato, salad bar, steak fries, ranch beans, pudding and fruit, cookie
Wednesday: Breakfast burrito, salad bar, hash browns, French toast with syrup, fruit salad
Thursday: Chicken Marsala over noodles, salad bar, soup of the day, Italian vegetables, garlic rolls, warm fruit pie, ice cream
Friday: Tuna melt on rye, coleslaw, salad bar, stewed tomatoes, fruit crisp, cookie
Chino Valley Senior Center Nutrition Program, 1021 W. Butterfield 928-636-9114 serves from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Menus subject to change.
Monday: Mac ’n’ Cheese w/ham, seasoned carrots, broccoli, fruit ambrosia
Tuesday: Parmesan chicken, garlic toast, zucchini, tomato/cucumber salad, chocolate pudding
Wednesday: Carne asada tacos, Mexicali corn, refried beans, Spanish rice, churro, ice cream social
Thursday: Chicken teriyaki over brown rice, oriental vegetables, steamed cabbage, egg rolls, mandarin oranges, fortune cookie
Friday: Baked ziti w/meatballs, Italian blend veg, peas, garlic toast, orange fruit bar.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- Dump truck damages traffic signals in Prescott Valley; temporary repairs underway
- Prescott Valley's July 4 celebration starts at 3 p.m. at Mountain Valley Park
- Paulden man arrested in Highway 89 crash that killed 2 teens in March, CVPD says
- YCSO investigating after nude photos of teen posted on social media
- Winds whip fire to over 150 acres, Forest Service says
- Wildfire near Granite Dells Estates in Prescott quickly snuffed out Sunday night
- Need2Know: Soul Ride Bike Shop to sell beer on tap soon; Jersey Mike’s subs coming; former Native Grill and Wings, former Sam’s Club store remain on market
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
- Prescott man, 64, missing after heading out for long hike, YCSO reports
- Update: Left lane of I-17 northbound reopens near Camp Verde after FedEx truck accident
- Moore: Where are all of the birds?
- Update: DPS identifies Chino Valley man who died in head-on collision near Paulden
- Gun used to kill Chino Valley girl was stolen weapon
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
THU
04
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
THU
04
|
Fourth of July Celebration, City of Prescott,
|
THU
04
|
Fourth of July Celebration Town of Prescott Valley
|
THU
04
|
Fourth of July Celebration Town of Chino Valley,
|
THU
04
|
Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo Dance
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...