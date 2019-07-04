OFFERS
Production celebrates America through song July 5

Lonely Street Productions’ “A Salute to America” celebrates the lyrics and melodies that make America great. (Trish Thayer/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: July 4, 2019 9:27 p.m.

Lonely Street Productions is saluting the United States of America with a show at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center that honors the country’s men and women in uniform by celebrating the lyrics and melodies that make America great.

“A Salute to America” is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, July 5. It stars Armen Dirtadian as the show’s host and features Robert Shaw and The Manhattan Dolls. Lonely Street has been putting the show on for about three years, but this will be the first time it has come to Prescott.

The group is excited about the performance, Shaw said. Every time the company has a show or part of a show that has a patriotic angle to it, there is always a good response, he said.

The show has the big patriotic tunes everyone knows and loves, but one of the challenges when putting the set together is that two hours of that kind of music is quite a bit, Shaw said. Also, there aren’t a lot of upbeat patriotic numbers, he said.

“Keeping the energy up and the pacing of the show is a concern as well,” Shaw said. “I’m really happy with what we came up with, and if the audience response over the last three years is any indication, it seems to be a good mix.”

Along with a healthy sprinkling of patriotic tunes, which include a George Cohan medley with songs such as “You’re a Grand Old Flag,” “Yankee Doodle Dandy,” “Give My Regards to Broadway” and “Over There”, the show has a segment revolving around the Great American Songbook and how it has impacted American culture, and a set with songs about America’s cities, Shaw said.

Admission to the performance is $25 for adults and $22 for seniors, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.

Shaw said his favorite part of the show comes when the Manhattan Dolls do their military medley that salutes all six branches of the military including the Merchant Marines. They ask anyone who was involved with a particular branch to stand or wave when their song comes on, he said.

“Just seeing people hear their song and you can tell it’s taking them back to something,” Shaw said. “That’s a really powerful moment in the show too.”

For more information about the show, visit www.prescottelkstheater.com. The Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center is located at 117 E. Gurley St.

