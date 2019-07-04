OFFERS
Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo third performance Photo Gallery and video

Logan Patterson scores 88 on Pow Wow Rocks to take the lead in the bareback riding during the third performance of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo Wednesday July 3, 2019. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)
Photo by Les Stukenberg.

Logan Patterson scores 88 on Pow Wow Rocks to take the lead in the bareback riding during the third performance of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo Wednesday July 3, 2019. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

By Les Stukenberg | prescottphotos
Originally Published: July 4, 2019 12:12 a.m.

Eating at the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo by Courier Video

Photo Gallery

070319 Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo

The Daily Courier's Les Stukenberg was covering the action at the Wednesday night (third) performance of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo.

While there Stukenberg found out the places and things to eat when you go to the rodeo and shares them in a short video.

