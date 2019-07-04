Now Showing: July 5-11

Movies playing at Harkins Theatres, 7202 Pav Way, Prescott Valley (Highway 69 between Glassford Hill and Lake Valley roads), as of press time. 928-775-7444; www.harkins.com.

(NEW) MIDSOMMAR - Dani and Christian are a young American couple with a relationship on the brink of falling apart. But after a family tragedy keeps them together, a grieving Dani invites herself to join Christian and his friends on a trip to a once-in-a-lifetime midsummer festival in a remote Swedish village. The carefree summer holiday in a land of eternal sunlight takes a sinister turn when the insular villagers invite their guests to partake in festivities that are increasingly disturbing. Stars Florence Pugh, Jack Reynor, William Jackson Harper, Vilhelm Blomgren, Archie Madekwe, Ellora Torchia, Will Poulter. R – drama, thriller.

(NEW) SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME - Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever. Stars Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau, J. B. Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Martin Starr, Marisa Tomei, Jake Gyllenhaal. PG-13 – fantasy, sci-fi.

Also showing:

ANNABELLE COMES HOME – Determined to keep Annabelle from wreaking more havoc, paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren lock the possessed doll in the artifacts room in their house. But when the doll awakens the room's evil spirits, it soon becomes an unholy night of terror for the couple's 10-year-old daughter, her friends and their young baby sitter. Stars Mckenna Grace, Madison Iseman, Katie Sarife, Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga. R – thriller, mystery.

YESTERDAY – Jack Malik is a struggling singer-songwriter in an English seaside town whose dreams of fame are rapidly fading, despite the fierce devotion and support of his childhood best friend, Ellie. After a freak bus accident during a mysterious global blackout, Jack wakes up to discover that The Beatles have never existed. Performing songs by the greatest band in history to a world that has never heard them, Jack becomes on overnight sensation with a little help from his agent. Stars Himesh Patel, Lily James, Ed Sheeran, Kate McKinnon. PG-13 – fantasy, romance.

THE OTHERSIDE OF HEAVEN 2: FIRE OF FAITH – Missionary John H. Groberg returns to Tonga in the 1960s with his wife and their five young daughters. When their sixth child is born with a serious illness, the Grobergs face their ultimate test of faith, only to find themselves surrounded by the love and prayers of thousands of Tongans. Barriers of interreligious strife are soon broken down as all unite in hopes of a miracle that will save the baby's life, as well as the life of a Tongan minister's son. Christopher Gorham, Natalie Medlock, Russell Dixon, Joe Folau. PG-13 – drama.

TOY STORY 4 – Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the rest of the gang embark on a road trip with Bonnie and a new toy named Forky. The adventurous journey turns into an unexpected reunion as Woody's slight detour leads him to his long-lost friend Bo Peep. As Woody and Bo discuss the old days, they soon start to realize that they're worlds apart when it comes to what they want from life as a toy. Stars Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Annie Potts, Tony Hale, Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele, Madeleine McGraw, Christina Hendricks, Keanu Reeves, Ally Maki, Jay Hernandez, Lori Alan, Joan Cusack. G – fantasy, adventure.

CHILD’S PLAY – After moving to a new city, young Andy Barclay receives a special present from his mother – a seemingly innocent Buddi doll that becomes his best friend. When the doll suddenly takes on a life of its own, Andy unites with other neighborhood children to stop the sinister toy from wreaking bloody havoc. Stars Aubrey Plaza, Gabriel Bateman, Brian Tyree Henry, Mark Hamill. R – thriller, slasher.

ANNA – Beneath a woman's striking beauty lies a secret that will unleash her indelible strength and skill to become one of the most feared assassins on the planet. Sasha Luss, Luke Evans, Cillian Murphy, Helen Mirren. R – mystery, crime.

LATE NIGHT – A late-night talk show host's world is turned upside down when she hires her first and only female staff writer. Originally intended to smooth over diversity concerns, her decision brings about unexpectedly hilarious consequences as the two women who are separated by culture and generation become united by their love of a biting punchline. Stars Emma Thompson, Mindy Kaling, Max Casella, High Dancy, John Ligthgow, Denis O’Hare, Reid Scott, Amy Ryan. R – comedy, drama.

MEN IN BLACK: INTERNATIONAL – After Finding the MIB base, a woman joins them. The head of the branch, High T, pairs her up with Agent H. These two secret agents become involved in a series of alien attacks that sends them traveling around the globe. Stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Liam Neeson, Rebecca Ferguson, Kumail Nanjiani, Rafe Spall, Laurent Bougeois, Larry Bourgeois, Emma Thompson. PG-13, sci-fi, fantasy.

SHAFT – When his best friend dies under mysterious circumstances, an FBI cyber security expert joins forces with his father – the legendary cop John Shaft – to scour the streets of Harlem, N.Y., and uncover the truth. Stars Samuel L. Jackson, Vanessa Williams, Jeffrey Wright, Christian Bale, Dan Hedaya, Busta Rhymes, Toni Collette, Richard Roundtree. R – crime, action.

THE DEAD DON’T DIE – In the sleepy small town of Centerville, something is not quite right. The moon hangs large and low in the sky, the hours of daylight are becoming unpredictable, and animals are beginning to exhibit unusual behaviors. News reports are scary, and scientists are concerned, but no one foresees the strangest and most dangerous repercussion that will soon start plaguing Centerville: the dead rise from their graves and feast on the living, and the citizens must battle to survive. Stars Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Tilda Swinton, Chloë Sevigny, Steve Buscemi, Danny Glover, Caleb Landry Jones, Rosie Perez, Iggy Pop, Sara Driver, RZA, Carol Kane, Selena Gomez, Tom Waits. R – comedy, horror.

WISH MAN – A motorcycle cop is still haunted by the traumatic separation from his father when he was a boy. After surviving a near-fatal accident and being framed for police brutality, his whole world falls apart. Unexpectedly, he finds hope in the shape of a terminally ill boy, who reunites him with his father after 28 years. To honor the boy, he creates the Make-A-Wish Foundation. This is the story of Frank Shankwitz of Prescott, Arizona. Stars Andrew Steel, Kirby Bliss Blanton, Frank Whaley, Chris Day, Danny Trejo, Julian Curtis, Robert Pine, Fay Masterson, Steven Michael Quezada, Bruce Davison, Jason Gerhardt. Unrated. Biography.

DARK PHOENIX – This is the story of one of the X-Men’s most beloved characters, Jean Grey, as she evolves into the iconic Dark Phoenix. During a life-threatening rescue mission in space, Jean is hit by a cosmic force that transforms her into one of the most powerful mutants of all. Wrestling with this increasingly unstable power as well as her own personal demons, Jean spirals out of control, tearing the X-Men family apart and threatening to destroy the very fabric of our planet. The film is the most intense and emotional X-Men movie ever made. It is the culmination of 20 years of X-Men movies, as the family of mutants that we’ve come to know and love must face their most devastating enemy yet -- one of their own. Stars James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Sophie Turner, Tye Sheridan, Alexandra Shipp, Jessica Chastain. PG-13 – sci-fi, action.

THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS 2 – Max the terrier must cope with some major life changes when his owner gets married and has a baby. When the family takes a trip to the countryside, nervous Max has numerous run-ins with canine-intolerant cows, hostile foxes and a scary turkey. Luckily for Max, he soon catches a break when he meets Rooster, a gruff farm dog who tries to cure the lovable pooch of his neuroses. Stars Patton Oswalt, Eric Stonestreet, Kevin Hart, Jenny Slate, Tiffany Haddish, Lake Bell, Nick Kroll, Dana Carvey, Ellie Kember, Chris Renaud, Hannibal Buress, Bobby Moynihan, Harrison Ford. PG – adventure, comedy.

GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS – Members of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient super-species-thought to be mere myths-rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity's very existence hanging in the balance. Stars Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown, Bradley Whitford, Sally Hawkins, Charles Dance, Thomas Middleditch, Aisha Hinds, O’Shea Jackson Jr., David Strathaim, Ken Watanabe, Zhang Ziyi. PG-13 – fantasy, sci-fi.

ROCKETMAN – An epic musical fantasy about the uncensored human story of Sir Elton John’s breakthrough years. Stars Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell, Richard Madden, Bryce Dallas Howard. R – drama, biography.

MA – A lonely middle-aged woman befriends some teenagers and decides to let them party in the basement of her home. But there are some house rules: One of the kids has to stay sober, don't curse, and never go upstairs. They must also refer to her as Ma. But as Ma's hospitality starts to curdle into obsession, what began as a teenage dream turns into a terrorizing nightmare, and Ma's place goes from the best place in town to the worst place on Earth. Stars Octavia Spencer. R – thriller, horror.

ALADDIN – Young Aladdin embarks on a magical adventure after finding a lamp that releases a wisecracking genie. Stars Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, Marwan Kenzari, Navid Negahban, Nasim Pedrad, Billy Magnussen. PG – fantasy, romance.

BOOKSMART – Academic overachievers Amy and Molly thought keeping their noses to the grindstone gave them a leg up on their high school peers. But on the eve of graduation, the best friends suddenly realize that they may have missed out on the special moments of their teenage years. Determined to make up for lost time, the girls decide to cram four years of not-to-be missed fun into one night -- a chaotic adventure that no amount of book smarts could prepare them for. Stars Kaitlyn Dever, Beanie Feldstein, Jessica Williams, Lisa Kudrow, Will Forte, Jason Sudeikis. R – comedy.

JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 3 – PARABELLUM – After gunning down a member of the High Table – the shadowy international assassin's guild – legendary hit man John Wick finds himself stripped of the organization's protective services. Now stuck with a $14 million bounty on his head, Wick must fight his way through the streets of New York as he becomes the target of the world's most ruthless killers. Stars Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry, Laurence Fishburne, Mark Dacascos, Asia Kate Dillon, Lance Reddick, Anjelica Huston, Ian McShane. R – thriller, mystery.

POKÉMON DETECTIVE PIKACHU – Ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son, Tim, to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry's former Pokémon partner, wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth Detective Pikachu. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to work together, as Tim is the only human who can talk with Pikachu, they join forces to unravel the tangled mystery. Stars Ryan Reynolds, Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Suki Waterhouse, Omar Chaparro, Chris Geere, Ken Watanabe, Bill Nighy. PG – fantasy, mystery.

POMS – Martha, a woman who moves into a retirement community, starts a cheerleading squad with her fellow residents, Sheryl, Olive, and Alice, proving that it is never too late to follow your dreams.Stars Diane Keaton, Jacki Weaver, Pam Grier, Celia Weston, Alisha Boe, Phylis Somerville, Charlie Tahan, Bruce McGill, Rhea Perlman.

THE HUSTLE – Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson star as female scam artists, one low rent and the other high class, who team up to take down the dirty rotten men who have wronged them. Stars Hathaway, Wilson, Alex Sharp, Dean Norris. PG-13 – comedy.

TOLKIEN – As a young student, J.R.R. Tolkien finds love, friendship and artistic inspiration among a group of fellow outcasts. These early life experiences soon inspire Tolkien to write the classic fantasy novels "The Hobbit" and "The Lord of the Rings." Stars Nicholas Hoult, Lily Collins, Colm Meaney, Derek Jacobi. PG-13 – drama, fantasy.

EL CHICANO – When LAPD Detective Diego Hernandez is assigned a career-making case investigating a vicious cartel, he uncovers links to his brother's supposed suicide and a turf battle that's about to swallow his neighborhood. Torn between playing by the book and seeking justice, he resurrects the masked street legend El Chicano. Now, out to take down his childhood buddy turned gang boss, he sets off a bloody war to defend his city and avenge his brother's murder. Stars Jose Pablo Cantillo, Tom Carey, David Castenada, Raúl Castillo. R – drama.

LONG SHOT – Fred Flarsky is a gifted and free-spirited journalist who has a knack for getting into trouble. Charlotte Field is one of the most influential women in the world – a smart, sophisticated and accomplished politician. When Fred unexpectedly runs into Charlotte, he soon realizes that she was his former baby sitter and childhood crush. When Charlotte decides to make a run for the presidency, she impulsively hires Fred as her speechwriter -- much to the dismay of her trusted advisers. Stars Seth Rogen, Charlize Theron, O’Shea Jackson Jr. Andy Serkis, June Diane Raphael, Bob Odenkirk, Alexander Skarsgård. R – romance, comedy.

UGLYDOLLS – In the adorably different town of Uglyville, weirdness is celebrated, strangeness is special and beauty is embraced as more than meets the eye. After traveling to the other side of a mountain, Moxy and her UglyDoll friends discover Perfection – a town where more conventional dolls receive training before entering the real world to find the love of a child. Soon, the UglyDolls learn what it means to be different – ultimately realizing that they don't have to be perfect to be amazing. Stars Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Janelle Monáe, Blake Shelton, Wang Leehorn, Pitbull, Wanda Sykes, Gabriel Iglesias, Emma Roberts, Bobe Rexha, Charli XCX, Lizzo. PG – fantasy, adventure.

AVENGERS: ENDGAME – Adrift in space with no food or water, Tony Stark sends a message to Pepper Potts as his oxygen supply starts to dwindle. Meanwhile, the remaining Avengers – Thor, Black Widow, Captain America and Bruce Banner -- must figure out a way to bring back their vanquished allies for an epic showdown with Thanos – the evil demigod who decimated the planet and the universe. Stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillian, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper, Josh Brolin. PG-13 – fantasy, science fiction.

BREAKTHROUGH – Breakthrough is based on the inspirational true story of one mother’s unfaltering love in the face of impossible odds. When Joyce Smith’s adopted son John falls through an icy Missouri lake, all hope seems lost. But as John lies lifeless, Joyce refuses to give up. Her steadfast belief inspires those around her to continue to pray for John’s recovery, even in the face of every case history and scientific prediction. From producer DeVon Franklin (Miracles from Heaven) and adapted for the screen by Grant Nieporte (Seven Pounds) from Joyce Smith’s own book, BREAKTHROUGH is an enthralling reminder that faith and love can create a mountain of hope, and sometimes even a miracle. Chrissy Metz, Josh Lucas, Topher Grace, Mike Colter, Marcel Ruiz, Sam Trammel, Dennis Haysbert. PG – drama.

THE CURSE OF LA LLORONA – In 1970s Los Angeles, the legendary ghost La Llorona is stalking the night -- and the children. Ignoring the eerie warning of a troubled mother, a social worker and her own kids are drawn into a frightening supernatural realm. Their only hope of surviving La Llorona's deadly wrath is a disillusioned priest who practices mysticism to keep evil at bay. Stars Linda Cardellini, Raymond Cruz, Patricia Velásquez. R – horror, mystery.

PENGUINS – An Adélie penguin named Steve joins millions of fellow males in the icy Antarctic spring on a quest to build a suitable nest, find a life partner and start a family. None of it comes easily for him, especially considering he's targeted by everything from killer whales to leopard seals, who unapologetically threaten his happily ever after. Stars Steve the Adélie penguin. G – documentary.

SHAZAM! – We all have a superhero inside of us – it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In 14-year-old Billy Batson's case, all he needs to do is shout out one word to transform into the adult superhero Shazam. Still a kid at heart, Shazam revels in the new version of himself by doing what any other teen would do – have fun while testing out his newfound powers. But he'll need to master them quickly before the evil Dr. Thaddeus Sivana can get his hands on Shazam's magical abilities. Stars Zachary Levi, Mark Strong, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Djimon Hounsou. PG-13 – science fiction, fantasy.

CAPTAIN MARVEL – Captain Marvel gets caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Stars Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Annette Benning, Clark Gregg, Jude Law. PG-13 – fantasy, science fiction.

THE MUSTANG – A violent convict is given the chance to participate in a rehabilitation therapy program centered around the training of wild mustangs. Stars Matthias Schoenaerts, Jason Mitchell, Gideon Adlon, Connie Britton, Bruce Dern. R – drama.