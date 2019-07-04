Music: Prescott POPS performs ‘The Music of America’
The Prescott POPS Symphony is opening its 28th season this weekend with a concert at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center titled “The Music of America,” according to a news release.
Featuring a program of popular music from the theaters of Broadway and the sound stages of Hollywood and traditional favorites, the Sunday, July 7, program opens with selections from the film “The Right Stuff,” conducted by the newly appointed Associate Conductor Ryan Gastonguay.
“Audiences will recognize Ryan from his regular role as principle French Horn with the orchestra,” the release states. “Ryan has been with the POPs since 2001 and brings great enthusiasm, excellent musicianship and dedication to his new assignment.”
Gastonguay will reappear later in the program to conduct the orchestra’s performance of “Tara” from the film “Gone with the Wind.”
Tickets to the 3 p.m. performance are $25 for adults and $5 for students, available online at www.ycpac.com.
The performance also includes an appearance by Nathan De’Shon Myers, assistant professor of voice at Arizona State University. Myers will lend his baritone voice to a set of American folk songs arranged by Aaron Copland including “The Boatman’s Song,” “The Dodger” and “Simple Gifts.”
“Myers is an internationally known vocal artist whose career spans (more than) 20 years and includes performances in opera, jazz and gospel as well as conducting operatic and choral production,” the release states.
Thumb Butte Brass, comprised of members of the POPs orchestra is set to perform the three preludes George Gershwin, completed out of a planned 24, meant to illustrate the influence of the jazz idiom on American classical music, and Maestro Joseph Place will sing Eugene Scott’s composition “Arizona, Yes.” Local audiences may recognize Scott as the pianist who has provided melodies in the lobby of the concert hall prior to numerous musical performances.
To round out the program, the orchestra will perform “God Bless America” by Debbie Place and the “Armed Forces Salute.”
For more information about the Prescott POPS Symphony, visit www.prescottpops.com. The Yavapai College Performing Arts Center is located at 1100 E. Sheldon St.
Follow Jason Wheeler on Twitter @PrescottWheels, reach him at 928-445-3333 ext. 2037.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- Dump truck damages traffic signals in Prescott Valley; temporary repairs underway
- Prescott Valley's July 4 celebration starts at 3 p.m. at Mountain Valley Park
- Paulden man arrested in Highway 89 crash that killed 2 teens in March, CVPD says
- YCSO investigating after nude photos of teen posted on social media
- Winds whip fire to over 150 acres, Forest Service says
- Wildfire near Granite Dells Estates in Prescott quickly snuffed out Sunday night
- Need2Know: Soul Ride Bike Shop to sell beer on tap soon; Jersey Mike’s subs coming; former Native Grill and Wings, former Sam’s Club store remain on market
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
- Prescott man, 64, missing after heading out for long hike, YCSO reports
- Update: Left lane of I-17 northbound reopens near Camp Verde after FedEx truck accident
- Moore: Where are all of the birds?
- Update: DPS identifies Chino Valley man who died in head-on collision near Paulden
- Gun used to kill Chino Valley girl was stolen weapon
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
FRI
05
|
Prescott Frontier Days Kiwanis Kiddie Parade,
|
FRI
05
|
TOPS (Taking Pounds Off Sensibly)
|
FRI
05
|
Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo Fine Arts and Craft Show,
|
FRI
05
|
Prescott Library Events
|
FRI
05
|
Coloring for Adults
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...