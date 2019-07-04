Miki Sudo eats 31 hot dogs to win 6th women's title
NEW YORK — Reigning women's champion Miki Sudo devoured 31 hot dogs to win the women's division of the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest on New York City's Coney Island boardwalk Thursday.
The 33-year-old fell short of her total last year of 37 frankfurters but earned her sixth consecutive title by easily beating runner-up Michelle Lesco, who wolfed down 26 hot dogs.
Sonya "The Black Widow" Thomas holds the all-time women's record of 45 hot dogs in 10 minutes.
Spectators with foam hot dog hats, plastic noisemakers and homemade signs descended on Coney Island's famed boardwalk for the contest.
"I'm super grateful for everybody who came out here to support," Sudo said.
The men were to face off Thursday afternoon. Defending champion Joey "Jaws" Chestnut vies for the coveted Mustard Belt against 17 opponents, including 2015 winner Matt Stonie. Chestnut set a record last year by eating 74 hot dogs in 10 minutes.
ESPN released a documentary Tuesday featuring the rivalry between Chestnut and his longtime foe, Japan's Takeru Kobayashi, who no longer takes part in the contest.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Paulden man arrested in Highway 89 crash that killed 2 teens in March, CVPD says
- Update: Left lane of I-17 northbound reopens near Camp Verde after FedEx truck accident
- Dump truck damages traffic signals in Prescott Valley; temporary repairs underway
- Prescott man said he lost his way on hike before rescue crews found him
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- YCSO investigating after nude photos of teen posted on social media
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- Wildfire near Granite Dells Estates in Prescott quickly snuffed out Sunday night
- Need2Know: Soul Ride Bike Shop to sell beer on tap soon; Jersey Mike’s subs coming; former Native Grill and Wings, former Sam’s Club store remain on market
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 1-4
- Prescott man, 64, missing after heading out for long hike, YCSO reports
- Update: Left lane of I-17 northbound reopens near Camp Verde after FedEx truck accident
- Moore: Where are all of the birds?
- Update: DPS identifies Chino Valley man who died in head-on collision near Paulden
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
THU
04
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
THU
04
|
Fourth of July Celebration, City of Prescott,
|
THU
04
|
Fourth of July Celebration Town of Prescott Valley
|
THU
04
|
Fourth of July Celebration Town of Chino Valley,
|
THU
04
|
Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo Dance
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...