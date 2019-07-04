OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, July 04
Weather  86.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Miki Sudo eats 31 hot dogs to win 6th women's title

Juliet Lee, left, Miki Sudo, center, and Michelle Lesko, right, compete in the closing moments of the women's competition of the Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest, Thursday, July 4, 2019, in New York's Coney Island. (Sarah Stier/AP)

Juliet Lee, left, Miki Sudo, center, and Michelle Lesko, right, compete in the closing moments of the women's competition of the Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest, Thursday, July 4, 2019, in New York's Coney Island. (Sarah Stier/AP)

ALI SWENSON, Associated Press
Originally Published: July 4, 2019 10:08 a.m.

Weigh-in for annual NYC hot dog eating contest by Associated Press

NEW YORK — Reigning women's champion Miki Sudo devoured 31 hot dogs to win the women's division of the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest on New York City's Coney Island boardwalk Thursday.

The 33-year-old fell short of her total last year of 37 frankfurters but earned her sixth consecutive title by easily beating runner-up Michelle Lesco, who wolfed down 26 hot dogs.

Sonya "The Black Widow" Thomas holds the all-time women's record of 45 hot dogs in 10 minutes.

Spectators with foam hot dog hats, plastic noisemakers and homemade signs descended on Coney Island's famed boardwalk for the contest.

"I'm super grateful for everybody who came out here to support," Sudo said.

The men were to face off Thursday afternoon. Defending champion Joey "Jaws" Chestnut vies for the coveted Mustard Belt against 17 opponents, including 2015 winner Matt Stonie. Chestnut set a record last year by eating 74 hot dogs in 10 minutes.

ESPN released a documentary Tuesday featuring the rivalry between Chestnut and his longtime foe, Japan's Takeru Kobayashi, who no longer takes part in the contest.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Chomping champs face off at July 4 hot dog eating contest
Defending champ Joey Chestnut sets record with 74 hot dogs
Joey 'Jaws' Chestnut wins 10th title, gobbles a record 72 hot dogs
Watch: Americans celebrate July 4 with fireworks, parades, salutes
Column: Nash's signing bonus includes a celebutante

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
THU
04
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
04
Fourth of July Celebration, City of Prescott,
THU
04
Fourth of July Celebration Town of Prescott Valley
THU
04
Fourth of July Celebration Town of Chino Valley,
THU
04
Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo Dance
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries