Many choices when growing own cherries
As a youngster, I never could get my fill of maraschino cherries. That is, until the day I got my hands on a whole jar of them, sat down with a spoon and proceeded to finish them off.
I haven’t put another maraschino cherry in my mouth since that sitting. So I can only rely on memory when I say that home-grown cherries taste much better.
And home-grown cherries encompass more than just the flavor of Bing, one of the most common varieties of sweet cherry offered fresh in markets this time of year. Bing is one of the many Bigarreau-type sweet cherries that make good commercial fruits because of their firmness.
There’s another whole category of sweet cherries know as Heart (or Gean) cherries that are notable for their soft flesh and heart shape. Black Tartarian is a Heart cherry that would be good to try in the backyard.
Birds, of course, love all sweet cherries, so be prepared to sacrifice part of the crop to them; insects and disease will likewise take their toll.
MORE KINDS OF CHERRIES
Tart cherries are easier to grow than sweet cherries. Some varieties grow on smaller trees, so could be netted against birds. In contrast to most varieties of sweet cherry, tart cherries do not need cross-pollination. So an isolated tree will bear fruit. Tart cherries also are more cold-hardy than sweet cherries and somewhat more resistant to pests. Northstar is a good variety of tart cherry to grow.
There’s yet another kind of cherry, little known on this side of the Atlantic but quite popular across that big “pond” — a natural hybrid of sweet and tart cherries. Duke cherries, as these are called, exhibit intermediate characteristics between their parents in both fruit and tree.
WILD AND SEMI-WILD, SOME TASTY
We’re finished here with the cherries you might find in supermarkets, but not with cherries you could grow. Some are barely edible, such as wild black cherry, whose wood makes wonderful lumber, and chokecherry.
Western sand cherry is a relatively small bush whose fruit is not edible “straight up,” but reputedly makes great jam. I’ve never made jam from my sand cherries but thoroughly enjoy just looking the shrub. The stems are enveloped in small, white blossoms in spring, and then are adorned throughout summer by glossy, bluish green leaves that turn salmon pink in autumn.
For the cherry that offers a little of everything, I recommend Nanking cherry. The fruit is tasty right off the bush and usually borne in such abundance that birds can’t make a dent in the crop. Those fruits are preceded by oodles of white flowers, and after the leaves have fallen, the shiny, peeling, copper-colored bark is pretty to look at.
Nanking cherry can take any amount of cold and heat, and demands no attention to pests or pruning.
Almost any of the cherries mentioned here could be made into maraschino cherries. Maraschinos were once made from a type of sour cherry called Marascas, but these days are made from any firm, sweet cherry, usually yellow varieties, but also under-ripe varieties that would have ripened to red.
If you want to try making your own maraschinos, boil some cherries in a 2-to-1 mixture of sugar and water, then add some red dye and almond extract. Another recipe calls for soaking the fruit, refrigerated, in a cider vinegar solution followed by a soak in sugar solution; then add the red dye and almond extract. I think I’ll pass, once again, on maraschino cherries.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- Dump truck damages traffic signals in Prescott Valley; temporary repairs underway
- Prescott Valley's July 4 celebration starts at 3 p.m. at Mountain Valley Park
- Paulden man arrested in Highway 89 crash that killed 2 teens in March, CVPD says
- YCSO investigating after nude photos of teen posted on social media
- Winds whip fire to over 150 acres, Forest Service says
- Wildfire near Granite Dells Estates in Prescott quickly snuffed out Sunday night
- Need2Know: Soul Ride Bike Shop to sell beer on tap soon; Jersey Mike’s subs coming; former Native Grill and Wings, former Sam’s Club store remain on market
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
- Prescott man, 64, missing after heading out for long hike, YCSO reports
- Update: Left lane of I-17 northbound reopens near Camp Verde after FedEx truck accident
- Moore: Where are all of the birds?
- Update: DPS identifies Chino Valley man who died in head-on collision near Paulden
- Gun used to kill Chino Valley girl was stolen weapon
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
THU
04
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
THU
04
|
Fourth of July Celebration, City of Prescott,
|
THU
04
|
Fourth of July Celebration Town of Prescott Valley
|
THU
04
|
Fourth of July Celebration Town of Chino Valley,
|
THU
04
|
Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo Dance
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...