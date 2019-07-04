OFFERS
Fri, July 05
Main Event: Blues Alliance holds second annual Watson Lake Blues Festival

Road One South is playing at this year's Watson Lake Blues Festival. (Courtesy)

Road One South is playing at this year's Watson Lake Blues Festival. (Courtesy)

By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: July 4, 2019 10 p.m.

The Northern Arizona Blues Alliance is putting on its second annual Watson Lake Blues Festival this weekend.

Dubbed Blues at the Lake II, it’s a little shorter this year, Vice President Scott O’Neal, said. The City of Prescott made them shorten it by an hour, but it’s going to work better this way.

“Last year it was five hours and people kind of got burnt out in the last hour,” he said. “So we shortened it to four hours.”

Scheduled for this year’s festival are Road One South, Big Daddy D and the Dynamites, Sirr Harrison and Dennis Herrera. There’s also going to be beer and wine along with water and soft drinks and the city has made the area to the east of the pavilion much bigger, O’Neal said. They flattened it out and leveled it off so there’s much more area for people to enjoy the festival.

The festival starts at 1 p.m. following the Prescott Frontier Days Parade and the Northern Arizona Blues Alliance has a float in the parade this year, O’Neal said.

photo

Dennis Herrera is performing at this year's Watson Lake Blues Festival. (Courtesy)

“I know there’s a lot of people that come up from the Valley for the Fourth of July Weekend,” he said. “So it’s another way to get the word out to them.”

Last year, O’Neal said after they dropped off the float and went out to Watson Lake, he saw how packed it was for the festival. It was a capacity crowd, he said, adding he’s sure it’ll be as good or better this year.

The Watson Lake Blues Festival has become one of the organization’s staple events and he enjoys the happy feeling he gets being able to put it on for the people of the area, O’Neal said. It’s going to have great music, great people and a great atmosphere, making for a great day in Prescott.

The Northern Arizona Blues Alliance does want to put more money in the bank so they can do bigger and better things and they have big plans for Prescott, O’Neal said.

“We’d like to do something downtown in the future,” he said.

Admission is free and parking is $3. Watson Lake is located at 3101 Watson Lake Road.

For more information, visit www.nazba.com.

Follow Jason Wheeler on Twitter at @PrescottWheels, reach him at 928-445-3333 ext. 2037.

