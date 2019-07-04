OFFERS
Letter: Need more shuttles

Originally Published: July 4, 2019 9:07 p.m.

Editor:

I’ve lived in this area for five years, and the parking quagmire during events perplexes me. The primary complaint about attending downtown events is people don’t want to struggle to find parking.

I lived in Syracuse, which hosts the New York State Fair – huge event – parking and traffic nightmares every year. Then one year, a shuttle was planned from one of the large mall holiday overflow parking lots. People parked and waited for the shuttle; $1 to get on and free coming back. It was an instant success, and the city expanded shuttle pickups from the back parking lots of malls and grocery stores.

Fair attendance tripled because Syracuse and upstate residents didn’t have to compete with people coming in from down state and NYC. It was also a safe way for teens to travel and meet their friends.

Why can’t there be three parking areas: Safeway on Willow Creek; the parking lot of the empty store up West Gurley; and the Frontier mall or Gateway Mall parking lot for Prescott Valley traffic?

School buses or casino shuttles could be borrowed for the event and $1 charged to get downtown where you could be let off/picked up, maybe at that area where Cortez Street is split opposite the courthouse.

The money would pay for the drivers and fuel, and they could even put out tip jars.

Making it easy and predictable to get downtown during events would encourage more seniors and people from other towns to attend. The parking issue is already tough, and when all those developments get built the pressure on downtown parking will be much worse.

Ellen Landowski

Prescott

