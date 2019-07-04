KornUkopia Calendar: July 5-14

Ongoing

Sedona International Film Festival presents “Framing John DeLorean,” 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Monday, July 5, 6 and 8; 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, July 9-10, Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. Highway 89A. www.sedonafilmfestival.org. 928-282-1177.

Sedona International Film Festival presents “Tolkien,” 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Monday, July 5, 6 and 8; 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, July 9-10, Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. Highway 89A. www.sedonafilmfestival.org. 928-282-1177.

“Kiss Me Kate,” 7:30 p.m. Friday through Saturday, July 12-13 and Friday through Saturday, July 19-20; 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 13-14 and Saturday and Sunday, July 20-21, Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St., Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for youth. www.pca-az.net.

Friday, July 5

Kiwanis Club of Prescott 78th annual Kiddie Parade, 9 a.m., judging starts at 8:30. Begins at Goodwin and Cortez streets in downtown Prescott.

PVPL Quilters, informal group of quilters meet 9 a.m. to noon, Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. First and third Fridays. libraryquilters@gmail.com.

Coloring for Adults, 1 to 3 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. No registration required. 928-759-3040. First and third Fridays of the month.

Prescott Rodeo Days Fine Art & Crafts Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., courthouse plaza.

Historic Downtown Walking Tours "Where It All Began" 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce. Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.

Prescott Frontier Days rodeo performance, 7:30 p.m. – Jack Daniels Night, at Prescott Rodeo Grounds, 840 Rodeo Drive. Tickets start at $14. www.worldsoldestrodeo.com.

Rodeo Dance, 8 p.m., BMO Harris Bank Parking lot, 303 Montezuma St. $5 at the door.

Lonely Street Productions presents “A Salute to America,” 7 p.m., Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St., Tickets are $25 for adults, $22 for seniors and $30 for opera box seats, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.

Northern Arizona Tattoo Fest, 2 to 11 p.m., Prescott Resort and Casino, More than 140 tattoo artists onsite, live music, contests, free shuttle from downtown Prescott. www.worldtattooevents.com.

Patriotic music performed by the 108th Army Band, 6:30 p.m., courthouse plaza.

Saturday, July 6

Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo Parade, 9 a.m., courthouse plaza, downtown Prescott. Free. 928-445-3103.

Whiskey Row Boot Races, on Whiskey Row, downtown, after the parade.

First Congregational Church will host the 63rd annual Frontier Days Breakfast from 6 to 10 a.m., 216 E. Gurley St. in Prescott, two blocks east of the parade route. All proceeds benefit Discovery Gardens Preschool. Cost is $6 per person, children younger than 10 eat free.

Prescott Photography Group, 9 a.m. to noon, Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. Presentation of photographs by one of the members with a discussion followed by a training or workshop. Contact Eric Anderson at eaa56@msn.com.

Prescott Rodeo Days Fine Art & Crafts Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., courthouse plaza.

Prescott Frontier Days rodeo performance, 1:30 – sponsored by Murphy’s Restaurant, and 7:30 p.m. – Coors Night, at Prescott Rodeo Grounds, 840 Rodeo Drive. Tickets start at $14. www.worldsoldestrodeo.com.

Rodeo Dance, 8 p.m., BMO Harris Bank Parking lot, 303 Montezuma St. $5 at the door.

Prescott Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution Ice Cream Social, 2 to 4 p.m., Las Fuentes Resort Village. Cost is $4, free for 6 and younger. 928-533-1478.

Northern Arizona Tattoo Fest, noon to 11 p.m., Prescott Resort and Casino, More than 140 tattoo artists onsite, live music, contests, free shuttle from downtown Prescott. www.worldtattooevents.com.

Sunday, July 7

Prescott Rodeo Days Fine Art & Crafts Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., courthouse plaza.

Prescott Frontier Days rodeo performance, 1:30 p.m. – sponsored by Pepsi, Rodeo Grounds, 840 Rodeo Drive. Tickets start at $14. www.worldsoldestrodeo.com.

Northern Arizona Tattoo Fest, noon to 11 p.m., Prescott Resort and Casino, More than 140 tattoo artists onsite, live music, contests, free shuttle from downtown Prescott. www.worldtattooevents.com.

Prescott Frontier Days Cowboy Church, 10 a.m., Prescott Rodeo Grounds Grandstands.

Sedona International Film Festival presents “The Tempest,” 3 p.m., Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. Highway 89A. Tickets are $15 or $12.50 for film festival members. www.sedonafilmfestival.org. 928-282-1177.

Prescott POPS Symphony features “The Music of America,” Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St., Tickets are $25 for adults and $5 for youth. www.ycpac.com.

Tuesday, July 9

Prescott Flycasters fly fishing club meeting, 6 p.m., Lamb Chevrolet, Prescott.

Master Gardener Talk: Vegetable Garden, Fall / Winter Harvesting, 5:30 to 6:45 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., Prescott Valley. Presented by Master Gardener Association President Tricia Michelson. Free. No registration required. 928-759-3040.

A Universe of Creepy Crawlies!, 1 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott. Heritage Park Zoo brings a universe of creepy crawlies to visit the library.

Adult Summer Movie Series: Loving Vincent, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott. The first fully painted feature film, 2018 Oscar-nominated Loving Vincent, tells the story of the mysterious and tragic death of the world's most famous artist, Vincent van Gogh. Featuring the voices of Saoirse Ronan and Chris O'Dowd. Nominated for Best Animated Feature Film at the 2018 Academy Awards, the Golden Globe Awards and the BAFTA Awards. Rated PG-13.

Prescott Summer Concert Series: Jazz, The Mingus MountainBopTet, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Courthouse Plaza in downtown Prescott. prescottconcertseries.com.

Wednesday, July 10

YavaButtons Club meeting, 9 a.m. in Rm. 3 at Stepping Stones Coffee House, 2nd Street, Prescott Valley. Meetings include presentations on the collection, history and preservation of clothing buttons. Public invited. 928-443-9831.

Movies at the Elks – “Labyrinth,” 7 p.m., Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. Admission is cash donation of any amount.

Thursday, July 11

Beginning Meditation and Mindfulness, 11 a.m. to noon, Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. Free. 928-759-3040.

Prescott Stamp Club meeting and auction, 12:45 p.m., Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave., Prescott. 928-445-1673 or dwayne@yfplan.com.

Prescott Summer Concert Series: Prescott Sings, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Courthouse Plaza in downtown Prescott. prescottconcertseries.com.

U.S. Citizenship classes, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. 928-759-6190.

Friday, July 12

The Desert Southwest author presentation, 3 to 4 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. Free. 928-759-3040.

It's A Mystery Book Group, Desert Heat (1993) by J.A. Jance, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott.

“ABBA Fab,” 7 p.m., Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St., Tickets are $25 for adults and $22 for seniors, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.

Saturday, July 13

Country Swing Variety Dance Party with Bob Wood, Country Waltz dance lesson with Dawn Wilson at 6:30 p.m., Dance party at 7:30 p.m., $10 for both, Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St., 928-778-3000

Prescott Actors Workshop presenting readings from plays, books and originals, 3 p.m., Prescott Public Library Founders Room. Free.

Yavapai Flute Circle, meet and enjoy each other’s company while playing and listening to Native American flutes, noon to 2:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, E. Skoog Blvd., Prescott Valley.

The Chino Valley Booster Club will host a fundraising poker tournament starting at 7 p.m. at the American Legion Post in Chino Valley. There also will be dinner served at 5 p.m., an auction and a drawing. Cost is $10 for the dinner and $50 to enter the tournament. Open to the public, ages 21 and older. Call Rhiannon Gianfrancesco at 928-350-5619 or Mike Paulus at 928-899-5606.

Yavapai Master Gardeners Plant and Yard Sale, University of Arizona Cooperative Extension, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Rodeo Grounds parking lot, 840 Rodeo Drive, Prescott. 928-445-6590, ext. 222.

A Universe of Circus Science with Peter Davison, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott.

Prescott Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Yavapai College Parking Lot D located at 1100 E. Sheldon Street in Prescott. www.prescottfarmersmarket.org. May 18 through Oct. 26.

“I’ve Been Everywhere – The Johnny Cash Road Show Experience,” 7 p.m. Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St., Tickets are $25 for adults and $22 for seniors, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.

Sunday, July 14

Author Talk: Inspiration Behind Two Historical Novels about the Flying Tigers by author Iris Yang, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott.

