At A Glance: Tattoo Fest comes to Prescott, July 5-7

Tattoo Fest comes to Prescott, July 5-7

The Northern Arizona Tattoo Fest is returning to Prescott for its seventh year Friday through Saturday, July 5-7 at the Prescott Resort & Conference Center, 1500 Highway 69.

Featuring more than 140 world class tattoo artists, live music, a pinup pageant, tattoo contests and a diverse selection of vendors, the event is from 2 to 11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 6, and from noon to 10 p.m. Sunday.

Admission in advance is $18.50 for an individual day pass or $45 for a weekend pass, available at www.northernaztattoofest.com/tickets/. Admission at the door is $20 for an individual day pass and $50 for a weekend pass.

For more information visit www.northernaztattoofest.com.

Salute America at the Elks, July 5

Lonely Street Productions is bringing its “A Salute to America” show to

Prescott for the first time. Hosted Armen Dirtadian and featuring Robert Shaw and The Manhattan Dolls, the Friday, July 5, show will celebrate the lyrics and melodies that make America great.

Held at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. the 7 p.m. show includes renditions of “God Bless America,” “America the Beautiful” and “You’re a Grand Old “Flag.”

Tickets are $25 for adults, $22 for seniors and $30 for opera box seats, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.

Get arts and crafts during the rodeo

This weekend presents a chance to get some fine arts and crafts made by from

hundreds of artists from around the Southwest at the Prescott Rodeo Days Fine Art & Craft Show, held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday, July 5-7, at the courthouse plaza.

For more information about the show, visit www.prescottdowntown.com.



See a concert in Prescott or Prescott Valley

The Prescott Summer Concert Series continues with more performances and Prescott Sings! hopefuls at courthouse plaza this week.

The Mingus Mountain BopTet performs at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, followed by Prescott Sings! at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11. Admission to both is free.

Movies at the Elks features “Labyrinth,” at 7 p.m. at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. Admission is a cash donation of any amount.

There is also a free concert in the Prescott Valley Entertainment District, 2990 N. Park Ave, Saturday, July 6, featuring The Faultlines starting at 7 p.m. Families, children and dogs are welcome and there will be a beer and wine garden benefiting the Humboldt Education Foundation.

108th Army Band performs, July 5

The 108th Army Band, which has earned the reputation of “Arizona’s Own” by performing for every major National Guard Command in Arizona and for numerous concerts and parades in various communities throughout the state, is set to give a patriotic concert at 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 5 at the courthouse plaza.

The concert is free. For more information, call the Prescott Downtown Partnership at 928-443-5220.