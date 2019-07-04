OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, July 05
Weather  62.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

At A Glance: Tattoo Fest comes to Prescott, July 5-7

The Northern Arizona Tattoo Fest is returning to Prescott for its seventh year Friday through Saturday, July 5-7 at the Prescott Resort & Conference Center, 1500 Highway 69.

The Northern Arizona Tattoo Fest is returning to Prescott for its seventh year Friday through Saturday, July 5-7 at the Prescott Resort & Conference Center, 1500 Highway 69.

Originally Published: July 4, 2019 10 p.m.

Tattoo Fest comes to Prescott, July 5-7

The Northern Arizona Tattoo Fest is returning to Prescott for its seventh year Friday through Saturday, July 5-7 at the Prescott Resort & Conference Center, 1500 Highway 69.

Featuring more than 140 world class tattoo artists, live music, a pinup pageant, tattoo contests and a diverse selection of vendors, the event is from 2 to 11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 6, and from noon to 10 p.m. Sunday.

Admission in advance is $18.50 for an individual day pass or $45 for a weekend pass, available at www.northernaztattoofest.com/tickets/. Admission at the door is $20 for an individual day pass and $50 for a weekend pass.

For more information visit www.northernaztattoofest.com.

Salute America at the Elks, July 5

Lonely Street Productions is bringing its “A Salute to America” show to

photo

Prescott for the first time. Hosted Armen Dirtadian and featuring Robert Shaw and The Manhattan Dolls, the Friday, July 5, show will celebrate the lyrics and melodies that make America great.

Held at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. the 7 p.m. show includes renditions of “God Bless America,” “America the Beautiful” and “You’re a Grand Old “Flag.”

Tickets are $25 for adults, $22 for seniors and $30 for opera box seats, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.

Get arts and crafts during the rodeo

This weekend presents a chance to get some fine arts and crafts made by from

photo

hundreds of artists from around the Southwest at the Prescott Rodeo Days Fine Art & Craft Show, held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday, July 5-7, at the courthouse plaza.

For more information about the show, visit www.prescottdowntown.com.

See a concert in Prescott or Prescott Valley

The Prescott Summer Concert Series continues with more performances and Prescott Sings! hopefuls at courthouse plaza this week.

The Mingus Mountain BopTet performs at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, followed by Prescott Sings! at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11. Admission to both is free.

Movies at the Elks features “Labyrinth,” at 7 p.m. at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. Admission is a cash donation of any amount.

There is also a free concert in the Prescott Valley Entertainment District, 2990 N. Park Ave, Saturday, July 6, featuring The Faultlines starting at 7 p.m. Families, children and dogs are welcome and there will be a beer and wine garden benefiting the Humboldt Education Foundation.

108th Army Band performs, July 5

The 108th Army Band, which has earned the reputation of “Arizona’s Own” by performing for every major National Guard Command in Arizona and for numerous concerts and parades in various communities throughout the state, is set to give a patriotic concert at 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 5 at the courthouse plaza.

The concert is free. For more information, call the Prescott Downtown Partnership at 928-443-5220.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

KornUkopia Calendar: July 5-14
KornuKopia Calendar: March 3-12
Kornukopia Calendar: Nov. 2-11
KornuKopia Calendar: Week of Sept. 16
KornuKopia Calendar: Oct. 5-16

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
05
Prescott Frontier Days Kiwanis Kiddie Parade,
FRI
05
TOPS (Taking Pounds Off Sensibly)
FRI
05
Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo Fine Arts and Craft Show,
FRI
05
Prescott Library Events
FRI
05
Coloring for Adults
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries