Gallery Guide: Week of July 3
Art2 (Art Squared), 120 W. Gurley St. mezzanine, Prescott, 928-499-4428. On Facebook at Art2Prescott. Sculpture, pottery, photography, paintings, jewelry, wearable art, glass, gourds, wood and more.
Art on 6th Street, 697 6th St. (6th Street Business Park), Suites 6, 106, 108, 200, 302, 308 and 309. 928-830-1454. Seven award-winning local artists will open their studios from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at one location. Look for the yellow signs. Sculpture, art glass, jewelry, clothing, pottery, mosaics, painting, prints and cards.
Arts Prescott Gallery on Whiskey Row, 134 S. Montezuma St., 928-776-7717, www.artsprescott.com. Jacques Laliberté’s “Radiant: Prints on Metal” through July 23.
Bronzesmith Fine Art Gallery and Foundry, 7331 E. Second St., Prescott Valley, 928-772-2378, www.bronzesmith.com.
Joseph Robertson Gallery, 110 S. Montezuma St., Suite A, Hotel St. Michael’s Alley, 928-308-0254, www.joesartgallery.net, features fine art from local artists Joseph Robertson and Beth Neely, as well as others from around Arizona.
Kriegers, 110 S. Montezuma St., Suite F, Hotel St. Michael’s Alley, 928-778-4900. Features local cage-free artists — Heath Krieger, pottery; Cathy Krieger, paintings; Leslie Parsons, jewelry; Curt Pfeffer, jewelry; Stephen Smith, wood and photography; Mary Kaye O’Neill, silk wearables.
Mountain Artists Guild & Gallery, 228 N. Alarcon St., 928-776-4009, gallery@mountainartistsguild.org. www.mountainartistsguild.org. Main Gallery, “Art in Motion through August 17; featured artist Melanie Harman, “Elements of Reality.” “Art is a Prime Number” in Spotlight Room Two. “Legacy” through June 22.
Mountain Spirit Gallery, 140 S. Montezuma St., 928-445-2886, msgprescott.com. Western art featuring Bill Nebeker, Susan Kliewer, Kathy Quick Anderson, Paul Wenzel, K.L. Powers and 20 other local artists.
Newman Gallery, 106-A S. Montezuma St., 928-442-9167, www.newmangallery.net.
Ortega’s Galloping Goose, 162 S. Montezuma St., 928-776-0077.
Phippen Museum, 4701 N. Highway 89, 928-778-1385, www.phippenartmuseum.org. “Desert Horizons” in the Marley Gallery through July 21. “Bucking Broncos” in the James Gallery through Aug. 11.
Prescott Center for the Arts Gallery, 208 N. Marina St., www.pca-az.net. “Two Colors Plus a Wild Card” runs through July 6. “Architecture as Art begins July 7.
Prescott Valley Art Guild, 3380 N. Windsong Drive, www.prescottvalleyartguild.org.
Sean Goté Gallery, 702 W. Gurley St., 928-445-2233, www.seangote.com. Featuring 22 abstract paintings by Arizona artist Allen Dutton. New selection of men's Western jewelry and leather accessories by Scully and Lucchese.
Smoki Museum, 147 N. Arizona Ave., 928-445-1230, smokimuseum.org.
The Raven Café, 142 N. Cortez St. 928-717-0009, ravencafe.com.
’Tis Art Center and Gallery, 105 S. Cortez St. Prescott, www.tisartgallery.com. In the Mezzanine Gallery: "Expressions in Light and Beads 2019" photography and beaded jewelry creations by Peter and Pam Conner with guest artists Nita Burke (chain maille jewelry) and Mariana Freimark (fiber art) through July 14. In the Main Gallery: "Summer 2019 Fine Art Photography" through July 23.
Van Gogh’s Ear, 156 S. Montezuma St., 928-776-1080, www.vgegallery.com.
Weir Gallery, 110 S. Montezuma St., Suite 1, 307-371-1910, scotaweir.com. Featuring work by Scott Weir.
Yavapai College Art Gallery, 1100 E. Sheldon St., building 16, 928-776-2031, www.yc.edu/artgallery.
