Friday Catchall: Imagine generations not knowing of water wars

The Friday Catchall:

• WATER WARS — A long-gone Prescott tradition is making a pseudo-return Saturday afternoon, July 6, downtown with “controlled” water fights and soakings.

I remember driving along Gurley Street, some 20 or so years ago, when teenagers jumped into the back of my truck trying to get at a trash can that was strapped in. I was using it for weekly trips out to our property in Williamson Valley to water trees before we built our house.

The container was full and was quickly emptied.

I will never forget seeing the driver and passenger of a Corvette with its top down getting a healthy dose of the wet stuff; I did not suffer the same fate. “Roll the windows up!” I told my wife and daughter.

The ’Vette victims were quite angry. I think similar reasons — and the machinations of then-Mayor Sam Steiger — are why the city did away with the battles.

Makes me think of those messages on Facebook nowadays declaring how (older) generations are greater, having survived so many things (drinking from the garden hose; rotary dial phones, no cell phones, and no answering machines; glass bottles of milk on your doorstep; only a few channels on TV; skate keys; carbon paper; playing in the mud, etc.) … and water wars were outlawed?

Sorry, it was a hoot!

• HOT OUT THERE — People who walk their dogs on asphalt streets and sidewalks should be required to take off their shoes and feel what their dogs are feeling. I bet they could not take two steps before screaming.

That’s a “rant” from a reader that seems all too appropriate today. Yes, it is hot out there. Take care and care for your critters. (Here is a related link.)

• YOUR CHOICE — Sorry to turn serious, but a new study based on American Diabetes Association and Centers for Disease Control data is projecting Arizona will have the No. 22 most cases of diabetes in 2030, affecting 15.3% of its population. Today, diabetes is an epidemic that affects 30 million Americans and costs more than $300 billion per year.

I am not surprised that the number of cases of diabetes is expected to increase by 38%.

Ten states, according to the study, with the highest rates are West Virginia, Kentucky, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Tennessee, Florida, Ohio, Louisiana, and Delaware.

Oh, not us, but I wonder how many people walking around have no idea they are at risk.

It’s called Type 2 Diabetes — the one that afflicts 95% of those with it, for which you have a choice — what you eat, if you exercise, and what you drink. (Those with Type 1 do not have a choice.)

Go see your doctor. Seriously. Diabetes can cause a reduction in quality of life, psychological trauma, amputation of limbs and ultimately premature death.

• GASOLINE — Prices at the pump are low(er), but increased for Fourth of July travel. I just have to say it is sad that escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran will eventually result in higher prices. Believe it.

I remember when gas was 38 cents a gallon. (I bet a lot of you can beat me on that one!)

• PICK OF THE WEEK — (Proving there’s always something good to do in the Prescott area that’s cheap or free): Prescott Frontier Days rodeo dances in the downtown parking lot of BMO Harris Bank, 303 N. Montezuma St., continue from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday, July 5-6. It costs only $5 to get in. Enjoy!

Tim Wiederaenders is the senior news editor for the Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter @TWieds_editor. Reach him at 928-445-3333, ext. 2032, or twieds@prescottaz.com.