OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, July 05
Weather  62.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Fireworks finale: Daytona prepares for last race in July
NASCAR

Matt Tifft (36), Kurt Busch (1) and Alex Bowman (88) lead a pack though the front stretch during a NASCAR practice at Daytona International Speedway, Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (John Raoux/AP)

Matt Tifft (36), Kurt Busch (1) and Alex Bowman (88) lead a pack though the front stretch during a NASCAR practice at Daytona International Speedway, Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (John Raoux/AP)

MARK LONG, AP Sports Writer
Originally Published: July 4, 2019 11:59 p.m.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — There are few venues on NASCAR's schedule quite like Daytona International Speedway in July.

Sweltering summer heat and humidity with rain and lightning always lurking. Kiddie pools and American flags everywhere. A usually intense night race on a slippery surface. An over-the-top fireworks display afterward.

It's a one-of-a-kind celebration at NASCAR's most famous track.

It also could be history following Saturday night's 400-mile race at Daytona.

A significant scheduling shakeup has the iconic race tethered to Independence Day moving to late August in 2020 and becoming the Cup Series' regular-season finale. It's a bold break from tradition that's been met with mixed reviews.

"There's not a lot of other tracks that can provide what Daytona can provide on a holiday weekend," retired NASCAR driver and current NBC analyst Dale Earnhardt Jr. said. "I've never tried to celebrate that weekend anywhere else other than Daytona."

The holiday sporting event has seemingly lost some of its luster over the years, unable to fill the grandstands like the 500-miler in February. Numerous tweaks may have caused the dip.

From 1959 through 1987, the race ran on July 4 before being moved to the Saturday of the closest weekend. From 1959 through 1997, the race started no later than 11 a.m.

It moved to prime time in 1998, and few of the current drivers even remember it as anything else.

"It's kind of disappointing for me," defending race winner Erik Jones said. "Growing up, you always had the big July 4th race at Daytona, and that is where everybody was. That is what you did on Saturday night. You watched the race at Daytona.

"It's a little bit of a bummer. It's a tradition and kind of some of the things in the sport that have stuck around, and this is one of those things and I'm sad to see it go. It's a change of the times, but maybe we will make it back over here at some point."

Unpredictable weather played a factor in the move, along with NASCAR trying to boost its struggling race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway by heading there for the holiday in 2020.

And the change doesn't appear to be a one-year trial.

"This wasn't a decision we said, 'Hey, let's go there for a year and rotate it,'" said Steve O'Donnell, NASCAR's executive vice president and chief racing development officer. "Our intent is to stay for a few years and see how we net out."

Daytona executives are taking the move in stride. They're eager to see what happens with the new date. It should make for plenty of optimism for countless drivers who will need a victory to make the playoffs and could have a shot at a track known for producing late-race mayhem and unlikely contenders.

"We've written a lot of incredible chapters around the July race," said Chip Wile, president of Daytona International Speedway. "Now we have time to write a new chapter. ... You want to see one of those walk-off home run moments. This is setting the stage for that."

Daytona's annual summer event already has produced plenty of iconic moments.

Richard Petty notched his 200th and final victory at Daytona in 1984, with president Ronald Reagan in attendance. Earnhardt won in 2001, five months after his father died during the last lap of the Daytona 500. Tony Stewart climbed the chain-link fence near the finish line after his 2006 win, his second of four victories during Daytona's summer race.

Earnhardt acknowledges he would have been "raising hell" over the change 10 years ago. But he's also intrigued by it.

"Things are going to change and you have to be willing to sort of let go some of that stuff," he said.

Added 2014 Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick: "That tradition is longstanding, but also times have changed and you can definitely look up in the crowd and see it was time to change."

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Column: NASCAR’s big changes start at Daytona 500
NASCAR shakes up schedule for 2018 and adds road course
Vietnam vet Thompson to make Daytona 500 start at 66
ISM Raceway in Phoenix to get NASCAR season finale in 2020
Shifting gears: NASCAR’s young look on display for Daytona

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
05
Prescott Frontier Days Kiwanis Kiddie Parade,
FRI
05
TOPS (Taking Pounds Off Sensibly)
FRI
05
Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo Fine Arts and Craft Show,
FRI
05
Prescott Library Events
FRI
05
Coloring for Adults
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries