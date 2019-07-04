OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, July 04
Weather  73.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Dear Annie: Advice to be patient in relationship with estranged son

mugshot photo
By Annie Lane
Originally Published: July 4, 2019 7:52 p.m.

Dear Annie: I just read the letter from “Missing My Son” and felt compelled to write a response. I, too, was in a bad marriage for 17 years. We only had one child, a son. I was trying to stay in the marriage for the sake of our son, but after many months of therapy, and the therapist making a comment that the longer our son remained in the volatile environment, the more likely he would be to treat women the same as I was being treated, I filed for divorce. Our son was 9.

My ex continued to treat me (and our son) horribly for the next nine years, until our son was headed to college. I made every attempt to be civil with my ex, as I didn’t want to deal with his vengeful acts. Though my ex rarely saw our son after our divorce, our son put his dad on a pedestal. Mind you, my ex had been cheating on me for many years and eventually moved in with the lady a year after our divorce, but my son still idolized his dad.

I started dating a wonderful man a year after my divorce and married him 10 years later. My son never cared for him, and I discovered that my ex fed my son many lies about him. My son hated me for remarrying, refused to come to our “family only” small wedding, and did not speak to me for two years. I was devastated.

I stayed in touch with my prior marriage counselor, as he was excellent. He gave me confidence that my son would eventually come around, and the therapist was right. I was elated once my son finally started speaking to me again. I’ve been married for 10 years and my son calls me almost daily. We’re very close, and I believe he finally realized I was the one who truly loved him and taught him valuable life lessons. I’m proud of all his accomplishments, especially becoming an architect, which he dreamed of as a child, and that I provided much love and encouragement to make him see he could reach his goals. (The only sad part is that he has insane student loans, but that’s another matter.)

Please tell “Missing My Son” to be patient. I’ll admit, I was a wreck during the two years my son didn’t speak to me, as I had no other children. I prayed extensively during that time and feel blessed that our relationship has mended. I’ll pray that her son will realize life is too short to punish his mother like this. If only I could talk to him, I’d attempt to make him understand the pain he’s inflicting on the one who lovingly brought him into this world. — Sending Prayers to Missing My Son

Dear Sending Prayers: Thank you for sharing your letter. Through therapy and your commitment to having a loving family, you did it. You didn’t let your son’s anger get in the way of your love for him. Instead, you allowed him to be angry over the divorce and were patient with him. Your patience and love paid off, as they usually do.

“Ask Me Anything: A Year of Advice From Dear Annie” is out now! Annie Lane’s debut book — featuring favorite columns on love, friendship, family and etiquette — is available as a paperback and e-book. Visit http://www.creatorspublishing.com for more information. Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Dear Annie: Wife digs for details from ex
Dear Annie: Is it betrayal to like the ex?
Dear Annie: All not in the family
Dear Annie: Divorce is tough on adult children
Dear Annie: Too close to stepfather?

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
THU
04
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
04
Fourth of July Celebration, City of Prescott,
THU
04
Fourth of July Celebration Town of Prescott Valley
THU
04
Fourth of July Celebration Town of Chino Valley,
THU
04
Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo Dance
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries