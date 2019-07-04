OFFERS
Catch 22 - Day 5: Man wanted for child abuse, robbery and other charges

Jackie Joseph Duval, 34

Jackie Joseph Duval, 34

Originally Published: July 4, 2019 9:23 p.m.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating Jackie Joseph Duval.

Duval is wanted for several offenses including child abuse, robbery, resisting arrest, aggravated assault, and felony flight from law enforcement. He has two different warrants for these, each with a $25,000 bond.

Duval is a 34-year-old white man, 5-foot-9, and 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. His last known address was in Cottonwood on Cyprus Street.

If you have information that leads to the arrest of No. 5 of Catch 22, you could earn a $500 cash reward. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit at tip at www.yavapaisw.com.

Yavapai Silent Witness is highlighting one fugitive each day for 22 days, July 1-22, in an attempt to locate these individuals and law enforcement can take them into custody. Each day, a new fugitive will be highlighted and a $500 cash reward will be offered for information that leads to the arrest of the fugitive. All tips are anonymous, and you never have to give your name.

Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.

