Catch 22 - Day 5: Man wanted for child abuse, robbery and other charges
The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating Jackie Joseph Duval.
Duval is wanted for several offenses including child abuse, robbery, resisting arrest, aggravated assault, and felony flight from law enforcement. He has two different warrants for these, each with a $25,000 bond.
Duval is a 34-year-old white man, 5-foot-9, and 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. His last known address was in Cottonwood on Cyprus Street.
If you have information that leads to the arrest of No. 5 of Catch 22, you could earn a $500 cash reward. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit at tip at www.yavapaisw.com.
Yavapai Silent Witness is highlighting one fugitive each day for 22 days, July 1-22, in an attempt to locate these individuals and law enforcement can take them into custody. Each day, a new fugitive will be highlighted and a $500 cash reward will be offered for information that leads to the arrest of the fugitive. All tips are anonymous, and you never have to give your name.
Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- Dump truck damages traffic signals in Prescott Valley; temporary repairs underway
- Prescott Valley's July 4 celebration starts at 3 p.m. at Mountain Valley Park
- Paulden man arrested in Highway 89 crash that killed 2 teens in March, CVPD says
- YCSO investigating after nude photos of teen posted on social media
- Winds whip fire to over 150 acres, Forest Service says
- Wildfire near Granite Dells Estates in Prescott quickly snuffed out Sunday night
- Need2Know: Soul Ride Bike Shop to sell beer on tap soon; Jersey Mike’s subs coming; former Native Grill and Wings, former Sam’s Club store remain on market
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
- Prescott man, 64, missing after heading out for long hike, YCSO reports
- Update: Left lane of I-17 northbound reopens near Camp Verde after FedEx truck accident
- Moore: Where are all of the birds?
- Update: DPS identifies Chino Valley man who died in head-on collision near Paulden
- Gun used to kill Chino Valley girl was stolen weapon
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
THU
04
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
THU
04
|
Fourth of July Celebration, City of Prescott,
|
THU
04
|
Fourth of July Celebration Town of Prescott Valley
|
THU
04
|
Fourth of July Celebration Town of Chino Valley,
|
THU
04
|
Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo Dance
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...