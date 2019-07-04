OFFERS
Calendar of Events: July 5-8

The 108th Army Band will perform at the courthouse plaza at 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 5. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: July 4, 2019 7 p.m.

Friday, July 5

  • Patriotic sounds of the 108th Army Band at the courthouse plaza, 6:30 p.m. 928-443-5220 or info2@prescottowntown.com.

  • Prescott Frontier Days Kiwanis Kiddie Parade, 9 a.m., Cortez and Goodwin streets.

  Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo Fine Arts and Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., courthouse plaza, sponsored by Prescott Downtown Partnership.

  Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo Dance, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., BMO Harris Bank Parking Lot, 303 N. Montezuma St., downtown Prescott. Tickets: $5.

  • Northern Arizona Tattoo Fest, 2 to 11 p.m., Prescott Resort and Casino, More than 140 tattoo artists onsite, live music, contests, free shuttle from downtown. www.worldtattooevents.com.

  • PVPL Quilters, informal group of quilters meet 9 a.m. to noon, Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., Prescott Valley. First and third Fridays. libraryquilters@gmail.com.

  • Coloring for Adults, 1 to 3 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. No registration required. 928-759-3040. First and third Fridays of the month.

  • Conversational Spanish, 10 a.m. to noon, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Basic Spanish skills needed.

  • Lapsit Storytime: Bring your baby for some cozy active time on your lap, 9:30 to 10 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

  • Preschool storytime, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Stories, songs and fingerplays especially for children ages 3-5 and their grownups. Siblings are always welcome.

  • TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly), weigh-in, 9 to 10 a.m., meeting, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. 928-925-2264.

  Historic Downtown Walking Tours "Where It All Began" 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce; park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.

  • Prescott Indivisible meets the first Friday of the month, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Granite Peak Unitarian Congregation, 882 Sunset Ave, Prescott. prescottindivisible.org; email: indivisibleAZ4@gmail.com.

Saturday, July 6

  • The prehistoric pit houses at Willow Lake Heritage park will be open from 10 a.m. to noon. Located at the end of the parking lot above the boat ramp by the bathroom. A docent from the local archaeology society will be there to discuss and show a few artifacts.

  • Prescott Froniter Days Whiskey Row Boot Race, immediately after parade, Whiskey Row, downtown Prescott, sponsored by Hensley Beverage Company.

  • Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo Parade, 9 a.m., courthouse plaza.

  • Northern Arizona Tattoo Fest, noon to 11 p.m., Prescott Resort and Casino, More than 140 tattoo artists onsite, live music, contests, free shuttle from downtown Prescott. www.worldtattooevents.com.

  • Prescott Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution Ice Cream Social, 2 to 4 p.m., Las Fuentes Resort Village. Cost is $4, free for ages 6 and under. 928-533-1478.

  • First Congregational Church will host the 63rd annual Frontier Days Breakfast from 6 to 10 a.m., 216 E. Gurley St. in Prescott, two blocks east of the parade route. All proceeds benefit Discovery Gardens Preschool. Cost is $6 per person, children under 10 free.

  • Prescott Photography Group, 9 a.m. to noon, Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. Prescott Valley. Presentation of photographs by one of the members with a discussion followed by a training or workshop. Contact Eric Anderson at eaa56@msn.com.

  • Family storytime, 11 to 11:30 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Stories, songs and activities for the whole family.

  Prescott Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Yavapai College Parking Lot D located at 1100 E. Sheldon Street in Prescott. www.prescottfarmersmarket.org. May 18 through Oct. 26.

  • Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshot Crew (GMIHC) Learning and Tribute Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Prescott Gateway Mall, #120 (near Dillard’s). www.gmihc19.org, info@gmihc19.org. www.facebook.com/gmihc19.

  • Docent-led tours of the Phippen Museum, Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Included with admission, no reservations necessary.

Sunday, July 7

  • Prescott Frontier Days Cowboy Church, 10 a.m., Prescott Rodeo Grounds Grandstands.

  • Prescott Frontier Days Fireman Hose Cart Races, 9 a.m., courthouse plaza.

  • Northern Arizona Tattoo Fest, noon to midnight., Prescott Resort and Casino, More than 140 tattoo artists onsite, live music, contests, free shuttle from downtown Prescott. www.worldtattooevents.com.

  • Prescott Rodeo Days Fine Art & Crafts Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., courthouse plaza.

  • Historic Downtown Walking Tours “Where It All Began” 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce. Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.

Monday, July 8

  • Republican Mens Forum, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Hotel St. Michael, 205 W. Gurley St., Prescott. Lunch costs $20. 928-308-1544.

  • Red Cross blood donation opportunity, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Embry-Riddle, 3700 Willow Creek Rd., Prescott. Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor app, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 800-733-2767.

  • Alzheimer’s Association: Alzheimer’s Support Group, 10 a.m. to noon, Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. Free. 928-771-9257.

  • Prescott CLSC Reading Circle, 2 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott. Participants choose any one of the 200+ books from the CLSC list to read and then share their chosen book with the group.

