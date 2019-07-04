OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, July 05
Weather  62.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

APS admits paying claims in two other deaths
Utility settled out of court with survivors of women in both cases

Arizona Public Service has admitted to two more heat-related deaths and settlements, stemming from disconnections of power. (Courier file)

Arizona Public Service has admitted to two more heat-related deaths and settlements, stemming from disconnections of power. (Courier file)

mugshot photo
By Howard Fischer, For the Courier | azcapmedia
Originally Published: July 4, 2019 9:53 p.m.

PHOENIX — The state’s largest electric utility has acknowledged that it settled claims with the survivors of two other customers who were found dead in their homes, not counting last year’s death of a 72-year-old Sun City West resident.

In a filing with the Arizona Corporation Commission on Wednesday, Barbara Lockwood, an APS vice president, said the first was in November 2011 when the unidentified customer was found dead in her apartment. While APS disagreed that the power being turned off had led to the death, the company settled out of court.

Lockwood told of a similar incident in June 2018 where a customer, also female, was found dead in her residence. Here, too, the utility settled out of court.

That second incident means at least two deaths have occurred since the company received permission in 2017 from the commission to increase what it can charge customers by $95 million a year. The company also acknowledged that about 110,000 disconnections were made in 2018 out of 1.25 million customers, compared with about 56,000 the prior year.

But Daniel Froetscher, the company’s executive vice president for operations, told Capitol Media Services it would be a mistake to link either the deaths or the increased disconnections with the new rates.

He said that 2017 decision actually revamped the rates, including things like new time-of-day and demand charges, and that not all customers had a rate hike.

More to the point, Froetscher said that 2017 disconnection number was artificially low, the result of the company suspending turnoffs as part of revamping its billing system. The result, he said, is the problems that some customers were having paying off their bills likely were pushed into 2018.

Froetscher said while APS settled with the estates of the two customers, there was no admission of liability. He said the company decided not to proceed to a trial, in part to protect the survivors and in part because of the “avoided costs’’ of litigating the case.

And then there is the possibility of an even higher jury award.

Froetscher declined to say how much APS paid out in either case.

Lockwood, in her filing at the commission, echoed the company’s position that it is not acknowledging any fault.

“It is important to note that in each case there are other circumstances and contributing factors that likely impacted the customer’s health,’’ she wrote. “It is typically unknown, and often unknowable, what role — if any — disconnection of electric service played.’’

Froetscher did say that, to date, no claim has been filed against the company by the survivors of the Sun City West woman, Stephanie Pullman.

APS, in compliance with an emergency commission order issued after published reports of Pullman’s death, has suspended new shutoffs through Oct. 15. And commissioners are set to consider a more permanent rule before next summer.

But Froetscher said that the company does not acknowledge wrongdoing in any of its disconnects up to this point.

“In these cases, from a policy and procedures standpoint, APS did what it needed to do,’’ he said, saying those policies are “aligned with and in compliance’’ with what is required under commission rules.

Still, Froetscher said, simply complying with those policies and procedures does not answer all the questions raised and still does not prevent “unwanted events and unwanted outcomes in which some of our most vulnerable populations fall through the cracks.’’

“It’s tragic in that sense,’’ he said, saying that it becomes the responsibility of APS and other utilities, the commission, social service agencies and maybe even the Legislature and governor to take a closer look.”

Lockwood, in her filing, also said company staffers also found two other instances in the past 10 years where claims were made about disconnections having an impact on the health of a customer.

One was a 2009 claim by someone who apparently was staying at a residence where the power had been previously disconnected. He said he was harmed when a fire started from the candles he was burning for light.

That lawsuit, Lockwood said, was resolved with the occupant and the case was dismissed.

The other from last year involved a customer claiming in a news story of having to be hospitalized. But Lockwood said the claim against the company never alleged injury or hospitalization and the case was closed.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

APS admits 2 more deaths after power disconnections
State utility regulator wants investigation into heat-related death of APS customer
Proposal would bar electric shutoffs during hottest months of year
APS agrees to lower rate increases
APS rate hike approved, new rates take effect Aug. 19

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
05
Prescott Frontier Days Kiwanis Kiddie Parade,
FRI
05
TOPS (Taking Pounds Off Sensibly)
FRI
05
Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo Fine Arts and Craft Show,
FRI
05
Prescott Library Events
FRI
05
Coloring for Adults
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries