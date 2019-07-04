Winds whip fire to over 150 acres, Forest Service says

UPDATE - 3:25 p.m.:

Prescott National Forest firefighters responded to a fire burning approximately 6 miles south and east of Dewey, Arizona, July 4. The Orme Fire was reported at 11:35 burning in grass and brush on the Verde Ranger District. Winds are pushing the 150-acre fire north and east threatening homes and ranches in the area.

The Sheriff's Office is in contact with affected residences.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Orme Road south of Highway 169 is closed the public.



Resources assigned to the Orme Fire include the two Hotshot crews, one Type 2 crew, one Type 3 helicopter, two heavy airtankers, two VLAT airtankers, and multiple engines.



The public can obtain additional information via the following:

• Prescott NF Forest Website: www.fs.usda.gov/prescott

• Twitter: @PrescottNF

• Facebook: www.facebook.com/PrescottNF

• Arizona Fire Restrictions: www.firerestrictions.us/az

• Local Ranger Stations: Bradshaw Ranger District, 928-443-8000; Chino Valley Ranger District, 928-777-2200; Verde Ranger District, 928-567-4121.

UPDATE - 3 p.m.:

Winds have picked up and the fire is over 100 acres, the Sheriff's Office is reporting.

Aircraft slurry drops are in progress. At this time, the Sheriff's Office has not ordered evacuations with the exception of a ranch in the vicinity.

ORIGINAL POST:

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is reporting that Orme Road is closed because of a 12-acre fire east of Dewey, Thursday, July 4.

The fire is 6 miles east of Highway 169 on Orme Road and south of Orme Road, the YCSO stated. The fire is about 12 acres in size.

Forest Service Fire crews are on scene, including a helicopter with a bucket, authorities said. The fire is not spreading and fire crews believe they will get a handle on it pretty quickly, the YCSO reported at about 1 p.m.

No structures are threatened. Fuels are grass and shrubs.

Information provided by the YCSO.