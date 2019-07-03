Watch: NASA launches Orion capsule to test abort system
Originally Published: July 3, 2019 10:24 a.m.
NASA conducted a full-stress launch abort test Tuesday for the Orion capsules designed to carry astronauts to the moon. The capsule was empty for the morning demo, which officials said appeared to be successful. (July 2)
