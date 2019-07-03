Traffic enforcement heightened Independence Day through weekend

As is customary during major holidays, local law enforcement agencies will be conducting saturation patrols throughout Independence Day weekend to increase roadway safety, enforce traffic laws and apprehend impaired drivers.

Each agency relies on grant money from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to fund the overtime details, which will run from July 3 through July 6.

“Chino Valley Police Department asks everyone to obey the law, be safe and have fun,” Chino Valley Police Department Liutenant Randy Chapman said. “If you drink, please don’t drive.”