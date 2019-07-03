Tom Richards, Nick Sarchett double-down on the rodeo life

PRESCOTT — The rodeo way of life is by no means an easy one, to say the least.

But to nine-year partners Tom Richards and Nick Sarchett, they’ve fully invested themselves into this lifestyle, which is put on full display every summer at the Prescott Frontier Days World’s Oldest Rodeo.

“It’s obviously one of the oldest rodeos and one of the most prestige buckles to win in the entire pro rodeo circuit across the country,” Sarchett said just minutes before he and Richards chase down and tackle a 1,000-pound steer at full speed. “I’ve always loved coming here. It’s unique. It’s one of the only rodeos where they have both of you come out the heeling side to rope the steer.”

Of course, Richards was also just as excited to be participating in this year’s World’s Oldest Rodeo, a competition he’s longed to win since a number of his relatives have won it as well.

“It’s my favorite rodeo. I’ve always wanted to win it,” Richards said. “My grandpa has won it, my aunt’s won it, my dad’s won it and this year hopefully we’ll win it.”

The state of Arizona is represented very well in the World’s Oldest Rodeo thanks to these two.

Richards hails from the nearby town of Dewey-Humboldt while Sarchett grew up in suburban Phoenix and also attended Central Arizona College where his passion for roping was fully harnessed.

These seasoned professional ropers forged a connection when Richards’ father George Richards — a 1978 team-roping header world champion and seven-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier — persuaded Sarchett at the World’s Oldest Rodeo to one day team up with his son Tom, who was still in high school while Sarchett’s rodeo career had already taken off.

This team-up soon came into fruition in 2011 as the pair clicked instantly and quickly found success working with each other.

In seven rodeos this year, they recently took seventh place at the Bob Feist Invitational in Reno, Nev., won the Flagstaff Pro Rodeo last week and also won the Cave Creek Rodeo Days.

“We’ve always had good luck,” Sarchett said. “I have the utmost confidence in him. To me, he’s one of the top five headers in the world and when you have somebody like that in front of you, it boosts your own confidence.”

As far as the thrill of team-roping goes, both Richards and Sarchett enjoy the challenge and the satisfaction of perfect teamwork between each other and their horses Big Money and Lucky.

“Well nowadays, it’s so tough team-roping is. Everybody ropes good and you got to keep good horses around,” Richards said. “That’s kind of why I like doing it. You just got to keep working at it. You’re never good enough. You just got to keep improving every year and every day.”

Lo and behold, the duo’s time to strut their stuff came on Tuesday night where they finished in second place with a time of 8.5 seconds. First place was taken by the tandem of Nate Singletary and Tom Bill Johnson with a 7.7-second time.

Overall results and standings still won’t be revealed until Sunday after all teams have completed both of their go-arounds. Richards and Sarchett still have to see if their performances earn them a handsome amount of prize money, but either way, the pair is just glad to be in attendance and hopes they can win Prescott’s renowned rodeo at least someday.

“I’d love to win this rodeo to be my lifelong goal. That’s how special it is to the both of us but we’re just kind of taking it easy for now,” Richards said.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.