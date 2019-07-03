Prescott Master’s swimmers Brigid Bunch, Mark Modjeska set national records

Prescott Master’s swimmers Brigid Bunch, 56, and Mark Modjeska, 66, set national records at the National Senior Games in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on June 14. Bunch broke the 200-yard backstroke (ages 55-59) with a 2:27.68 time. Modjeska broke two national records (ages 65-69), setting a new record in the 200 butterfly with a 2:34.14 time and 500 freestyle with a 5:52.90 time. Bunch also took first in the 50 and 100 backstroke and 200 breaststroke events. Other Prescott Masters swimmers who qualified and swam in the biannual National Senior Games competition were Marianne Erickson, 66, Gaile Harden, 80, Julie Joyce, 66 and Janie Newman, 64.

NAZ Suns set to host annual basketball camp July 24 in Prescott Valley

Youth basketball players looking to attend a camp this summer are encouraged to sign up for the Northern Arizona Suns’ third annual basketball camp Wednesday, July 24, at Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley. Player’s ages 7 to 17 are welcome and should register by Wednesday, July 17, at nazsuns.com/kidscamp, or call 928-772-7867. Players will practice shooting, passing, dribbling, defensive stances, boxing out and learn sportsmanship and teamwork in a fun atmosphere. The camp will run from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., with check in starting at 9:30 a.m. All campers will receive two tickets to the 2019-2020 Suns home opener, a completion certificate, a Suns T-shirt and free lunch. A $50 registration fee is required to participate.

Roughrider baseball program to host overnight camp July 14-17

At the Mile High Baseball School Overnight Camp you will learn skills from a new perspective with a fresh, dynamic approach to teaching baseball. The camp will include instruction on hitting, pitching, fielding and base running. Specialty areas will include speed, strength, conditioning and mental skills. The camp is for players between the ages of 10 and 18. Campers have the option of overnight stay in Yavapai College housing. Meals and activities will be included in the camp fee. Campers will be under adult supervision at all times. Registration and introduction for the camp will run from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 14. Camp will take place for the next three days, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fee for campers commuting to camp is $175. The fee for campers staying overnight is $400. An additional $10 will be added to the fee for late registration. The camp’s capacity is limited to 150 campers. For more information, call Yavapai College assistant baseball coach Kyle Wise at 928-776-2292, send an email to kyle.wise@yc.edu.

Tennis tourney set for July 19 at Yavapai Tennis Center in Prescott

Prescott Area Tennis Association (PATA) will be hosting the tournament, which is open to men’s and women’s 3.0-5.0 players in singles, 6.0-10.0 in doubles and 6.0-10.0 in mixed doubles. The cost is $38 for singles and $33 for doubles. To sign up, visit prescotttennis.com and click on the link for the tournament where it will take you to the registration page. The deadline to register is July 15 at midnight. For more information, contact David Hibbs at 406-871-0377 or email onehibbee@hotmail.com.

Antelope Hills Golf Course to offer final junior golf class July 15

Antelope Hills Golf Course is offering one final week for its junior golf class, which is scheduled to begin July 15 at 1 Perkins Drive in Prescott. The class is for boys and girls ages 8-16 and will include basic golf fundamentals, golf course etiquette, and play on the course. The cost for the week of five lessons is $50 per person. Entry forms and information packets are available at the Antelope Hills Pro Shop. For more information, call Mack McCarley, PGA Professional, at 801-915-8391.

Hassayampa Golf Course celebrating its 100-year anniversary; club looks for memorabilia

With the Hassayampa Golf Course celebrating its 100th year of existence in 2019, Capital Canyon Club members are seeking out any memorabilia in reference to the club. Members are specifically looking for old score cards, trophies, pictures from 1919 to 1969, brochures, and or newspaper articles. If you have any items you would like displayed in the historical room at the club, contact John Oas at 928-515-2909, or email norsetigeroas@gmail.com.