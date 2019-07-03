Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo second performance Photo Gallery

In an action packed night the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo continues into its second of 8 performances at the Prescott Rodeo Grounds Tuesday, July 2.

With notable locals, like Tom Richards and JC Mortenson and World Champions like Taos Muncy and Sage Kimzey in action the stands were packed and the action continuous through the night.

Tonight (Wednesday) the night time action continues starting at 7:30 p.m.