Nighttime lane restrictions on Highway 89 from Chino Valley to Paulden start July 7

Originally Published: July 3, 2019 4:51 p.m.

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for lane restrictions on Highway 89 between Perkinsville Road (milepost 329) and Pittsburg Road (milepost 338), beginning Sunday, July 7, while a pavement-repair project is underway.

Drivers could experience delays up to 45 minutes while Highway 89 is reduced to one lane.

Work is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Friday, July 7-12. Flaggers and a pilot car will direct motorists through the work zone. The speed limit will be reduced to 35 mph.

For more information, please call 855-712-8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu.

