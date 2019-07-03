OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, July 03
Weather  83.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Mets apologize to 2 members of 1969 team for ceremony error

The New York Mets apologize for a gaffe in including the names and photos of Jim Gosger and Jessie Hudson, two members of the 1969 Mets who were memorialized in a Saturday ceremony honoring the World Series-winning team, before a baseball game between the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, June 30, 2019, in New York. Both Gosger and Hudson are still alive. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

The New York Mets apologize for a gaffe in including the names and photos of Jim Gosger and Jessie Hudson, two members of the 1969 Mets who were memorialized in a Saturday ceremony honoring the World Series-winning team, before a baseball game between the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, June 30, 2019, in New York. Both Gosger and Hudson are still alive. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: July 3, 2019 6:20 p.m.

NEW YORK — In the latest embarrassment for the New York Mets, the team has publicly apologized to two living members of its 1969 World Series championship team who were included in a video montage of dead players during the 50th anniversary celebration.

With a message that filled up one Citi Field scoreboard about 15 minutes before Sunday night’s game against Atlanta, the Mets expressed deep regret to Jim Gosger and Jesse Hudson for displaying their names and images in error during the “We Remember” segment of Saturday’s ceremony.

The club says it has spoken with both former players to apologize and wants to thank them along with their families and friends for their “gracefulness and understanding.”

The 76-year-old Gosger had 16 plate appearances for the 1969 Mets and returned to the team from 1973-74. Hudson, 70, pitched two innings for the ’69 club in his only major league game.

photo

The 1969 mets leave the field after a pre-game ceremony to honor them before a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Saturday, June 29, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

“Somebody from the Mets called me that night and said, ‘We’re awful sorry about the screw-up,’” Gosger told his hometown newspaper, the Times Herald of Port Huron (Michigan). “I said, ‘What’s done is done.’ But I don’t know, it was a shock, I will say that.”

Equally upsetting as the Mets informing the world that he was dead was not getting an invitation to the ceremony, Gosger said.

“I didn’t get an invite for that either but then they recognize you for being dead, that’s what really hurt,” he said.

Gosger said the Mets could make things up to him by giving him a World Series championship ring from 1969. He got one from 1973 but not 1969.

“I was there in ’69 and I didn’t get the ring, and that’s the thing I wanted more than anything, the ring,” he said.

Perhaps another apology will follow from the Mets, who won Sunday for only the fifth time in 18 games. On the scoreboard, they misspelled Hudson’s first name as “Jessie.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Mets sweep Cubs to reach World Series
Murphy, Mets beat sleeping Dodgers 3-2 to reach NLCS vs Cubs
After getting $110M deal, Cespedes wants to finish with Mets
Sports Briefly: MLB to destroy, not donate, Indians championship gear
Steinbrenner: Not<BR>surprisingly a 'nimby'

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
03
Beginners Conversational Spanish,
WED
03
Prescott Coin Club
THU
04
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
04
Fourth of July Celebration, City of Prescott,
THU
04
Fourth of July Celebration Town of Prescott Valley
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries