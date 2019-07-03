Kiwanis Club Kiddie Parade set for Friday

The Kiwanis Club of Prescott will host its 78th annual Kiddie Parade on Friday, July 5.

The parade will begin at 9 a.m. at Goodwin and Cortez streets in downtown Prescott, with judging starting at 8:30 a.m.

According to the Kiwanis Club, the Kiddie Parade draws about 700 participants, with each treated to ice cream following the event.

Prizes are awarded in more than 20 categories with the winners invited to ride on the Kiwanis float during the Frontier Days Rodeo Parade on July 6.

Admission to the Kiddie Parade is free. For information, call 928-445-3103.