OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, July 03
Weather  83.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Gauff, 15, follows Venus win by reaching Wimbledon's 3rd Rd
Wimbledon

United States' Cori "Coco" Gauff celebrates after beating Slovakia's Magdalena Rybaikova in a Women's singles match during day three of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 3, 2019. (Alastair Grant/AP)

United States' Cori "Coco" Gauff celebrates after beating Slovakia's Magdalena Rybaikova in a Women's singles match during day three of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 3, 2019. (Alastair Grant/AP)

HOWARD FENDRICH, AP Tennis Writer
Originally Published: July 3, 2019 4:58 p.m.

WIMBLEDON, England — There are ways in which Coco Gauff is just like any other 15-year-old American, watching whatever videos YouTube recommends for her, from makeup tutorials to anything that'll make her laugh.

And then there is what happens when Gauff has a tennis racket in her hands, making her unlike most anyone else in the world — now or ever. With big shots and a calm beyond her years, she followed up her upset of Venus Williams by moving into the third round at Wimbledon on Wednesday night via a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Magdalena Rybarikova of Slovakia under a closed roof at No. 1 Court.

"It just shows if you really work hard, you can get where you want to go," said Gauff, who received a wild-card invitation for the qualifying competition, then became the youngest player in the professional era to get through those pre-tournament rounds and reach the main draw. "Last week around this time, I didn't know I was coming here. It just shows you have to be ready for everything."

She certainly has looked ready. Hasn't dropped a set yet.

Might be time to start picking on some opponents her own age.

After eliminating the 39-year-old Williams — who won four of her seven Grand Slam titles before Gauff was born — she needed less than 70 minutes to get past the 30-year-old Rybarikova. Gauff didn't face a break point in the second-round match, and again played cleanly, this time with only 10 unforced errors.

The toughest part for Gauff might have been dealing with everything on the periphery that came with that win over Williams.

"I could lie and say I felt normal," said Gauff, who lives in Florida. "It was honestly so hard, just with social media and everything, trying to focus on my next match, because people are still posting about Venus."

There were direct messages via social media from "a lot of celebrities," including some TV actresses, Gauff said.

"I'm kind of star-struck," she said. "It's been hard to reset."

Did not seem that way once she stepped on the court.

Next up is 28-year-old Polona Hercog of Slovenia.

What sort of advice has Gauff been getting from her parents? This is, after all, so new to her. Sure, she's been gaining attention for a few years, after reaching the U.S. Open junior final at 13 and winning the French Open junior title at 14. And she is represented by Roger Federer's management company.

"They just told me, 'You have another match. The tournament's not over. Don't focus too much on what happened.' My goal is to win it," she said. "They just told me, 'Keep yourself grounded.' I think I've always just done a good job of that."

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Gauff, just 15, shocks 5-time champ Venus, 39, at Wimbledon
Wimbledon glance: Venus Williams, 39, faces Coco Gauff, 15
Wimbledon: At 37, Venus Williams into 10th semi; Konta next
Wimbledon: Venus Williams advances to 9th Wimbledon final
Rain gone at Wimbledon, but so are Muguruza, 17 other seeds

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
03
Beginners Conversational Spanish,
WED
03
Prescott Coin Club
THU
04
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
04
Fourth of July Celebration, City of Prescott,
THU
04
Fourth of July Celebration Town of Prescott Valley
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries