Frontier Days breakfast on Saturday features all-you-can-eat pancakes

First Congregational Church will host the 63rd annual Frontier Days Breakfast from 6 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 6.

All-you-can-eat pancakes, sausages, egg patties, juice and coffee will get you prepared to go to the Frontier Days parade. The church is located at 216 E. Gurley St. in Prescott, two blocks east of the parade route.

Music will be provided by members of the congregation. All proceeds benefit Discovery Gardens Preschool, a program of the Prescott Unified School District. Cost is $6 per person, children younger than 10 free.