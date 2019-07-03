OFFERS
Wed, July 03
Editorial: Celebrate today remembering risks, independence

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: July 3, 2019 4:33 p.m.

While the Fourth of July is for picnics and entertainment, the celebration of our independence is rooted in people who were willing to risk everything.

Back on July 4, 1776, community leaders in the 13 colonies made some tough decisions. They were fed up with laws and taxes imposed on them without their participation or consent. They were tired of soldiers garrisoned in their towns and homes.

They were willing to risk everything they had and accomplished to sever their ties with England, a move that certainly would lead to war with what then was the most powerful nation on earth.

Those people had reached a point where nothing mattered to them more than the freedom to decide their own destiny. It was a concept so vital to them that they were willing to put all they had on the line and to pledge their lives, fortunes and sacred honor to fulfill it.

Some of those who put their names to the Declaration of Independence indeed gave up everything.

Eventually they won us the freedoms we enjoy today, to see the summer movie we want to see, to assemble peaceably with friends for a picnic, to criticize our government — even protest on the courthouse plaza — and to work where we choose to work.

We never should be too caught up in exercising our freedom that we forget where it came from or how much it cost.

This year, unlike years prior, the Fourth of July can be spent watching fireworks, after celebrating in the park, backyard or, even, at the Rodeo Grounds at the fourth performance of the 132nd annual Prescott Frontier Days, the “World’s Oldest Rodeo.” (The rodeo continues through Sunday afternoon.)

We can gather to celebrate our nation’s birth. Please remember what Independence Day commemorates, and do it responsibly and respectfully of others.

Happy Fourth of July.

