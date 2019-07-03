OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, July 03
Weather  83.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Catch 22 -Day 4: 52-year-old sought for impersonation, warrants

Michael William Burch

Michael William Burch

Originally Published: July 3, 2019 4:19 p.m.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is requesting help in locating fugitive Michael William Burch.

He is wanted on a felony charge of impersonation. The charge originated from a February 2019 event in which Burch allegedly misrepresented his identity to a Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputy to avoid being arrested on another warrant.

Burch has been eluding law enforcement on his original warrant for several years. Burch also feigned an illness to be transported to the hospital where he later evaded and hid from deputies.

The warrant is extraditable statewide and has a bond amount of $5,000.

Burch is described as a 52-year-old white man, 6 feet tall, and 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. His last known address was on Mandalay Lane in Phoenix.

If you provide information leading to Burch’s arrest, you could be eligible for a $500 reward. To provide information to Yavapai Silent Witness, call 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at Yavapaisw.com.

Yavapai Silent Witness is highlighting one fugitive each day for 22 days, July 1-22, in an attempt to locate these individuals and law enforcement can take them into custody. Each day, a new fugitive will be highlighted and a $500 cash reward will be offered for information that leads to the arrest of the fugitive. All tips are anonymous, and you never have to give your name.

Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Catch 22-Day 3: Fugitive wanted on impersonation, DUI charges
Catch 22-Day 2: Fugitive sought on felony warrant for drugs
CATCH 22 — DAY 1: Catch 22 focuses on fugitives; 9 cases cleared since last time
Catch 22 — Day 19: Man wanted for aggravated domestic violence, criminal impersonation
Catch 22 — Day 9: Man sought on charges including aggravated assault, kidnapping

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
03
Beginners Conversational Spanish,
WED
03
Prescott Coin Club
THU
04
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
04
Fourth of July Celebration, City of Prescott,
THU
04
Fourth of July Celebration Town of Prescott Valley
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries