Catch 22 -Day 4: 52-year-old sought for impersonation, warrants

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is requesting help in locating fugitive Michael William Burch.

He is wanted on a felony charge of impersonation. The charge originated from a February 2019 event in which Burch allegedly misrepresented his identity to a Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputy to avoid being arrested on another warrant.

Burch has been eluding law enforcement on his original warrant for several years. Burch also feigned an illness to be transported to the hospital where he later evaded and hid from deputies.

The warrant is extraditable statewide and has a bond amount of $5,000.

Burch is described as a 52-year-old white man, 6 feet tall, and 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. His last known address was on Mandalay Lane in Phoenix.

If you provide information leading to Burch’s arrest, you could be eligible for a $500 reward. To provide information to Yavapai Silent Witness, call 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at Yavapaisw.com.

Yavapai Silent Witness is highlighting one fugitive each day for 22 days, July 1-22, in an attempt to locate these individuals and law enforcement can take them into custody. Each day, a new fugitive will be highlighted and a $500 cash reward will be offered for information that leads to the arrest of the fugitive. All tips are anonymous, and you never have to give your name.

Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.