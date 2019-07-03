OFFERS
Wed, July 03
Boys to Men offers mentoring workshop for parents, teachers and other adult mentors

Parents participate in a 2017 workshop of the Boys to Men Mentoring Network of Central Arizona. (Courtesy)

Parents participate in a 2017 workshop of the Boys to Men Mentoring Network of Central Arizona. (Courtesy)

By Nanci Hutson | HutsonNanci
Originally Published: July 3, 2019 4:23 p.m.

If you are a parent who has ever tossed and turned at night over the antics of your teenagers, the Boys to Men Mentoring Network of Central Arizona invites you to attend its summer mentoring workshop.

If, as a teacher you ever pondered how to reach a student or students, the nonprofit mentoring agency invites you to attend.

Indeed, anyone who wants to mentor or be a better role model for adolescents is welcome.

For $50 with lunch included, the mentoring group is presenting a two-day weekend program 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 27 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 28 titled “Connected Mentoring —–– A workshop for the whole community.”

The workshop will be held in the Stepping Stones conference room at 6719 E. 2nd St. A in Prescott Valley.

This interactive workshop is touted as a way to help promote better communication, lessen burnout and encourage parents, teachers and other adult mentors, according to an agency news release. Regional experts will offer practical approaches and knowledge that have been found to inspire and influence teens in positive ways, the release said.

The first-day sessions will focus on: using the listen/accept/encourage model; active listening practices; promoting teen resilience and healthy coping strategies; developing and promoting emotional intelligence. The second day’s session will target the tools and techniques adults need to engage teens in schools, youth groups and other such gatherings.

The sessions will also include “validate in place” strategies as well as promote multicultural awareness and the effects of trauma on teen development.

“I heard about the Boys to Men approach to mentoring and had to learn more,” said a former workshop attendee Kim Fieglist. “I was surprised to learn that the training wasn’t about fixing kids but truly listening to them, and developing thought-provoking questions that allow the kids to develop positive solutions to their situations.”

The workshop costs cover both sessions, but attendees can opt to attend just one.

Agency leaders described how mentors who have participated in this training before called it “one of the most powerful experiences of their lives,” the release said.

The workshop leaders encourage people to share their own experiences and knowledge, and expect that when they leave they will have learned even more ways to relate to the teens in their lives, the release said.

Space is limited and reservations are required. For more information, visit the Connected Mentoring webpage at www.boystomenaz.org/connected-mentoring.html or contact Executive Director Charles Matheus at 928-499-0522.

