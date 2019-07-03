OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, July 03
Weather  85.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Board accepts Supervisor Smith's resignation
Seeks applicants for seat by July 10

Yavapai County Supervisor Jack Smith. (Yavapai County/Courtesy)

Yavapai County Supervisor Jack Smith. (Yavapai County/Courtesy)

Originally Published: July 3, 2019 10:22 a.m.

On Wednesday, July 3, the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors voted to accept the resignation of Supervisor Jack R. Smith.

Smith, who is in his seventh year as supervisor and as chair from 2015 to 2017, has accepted an appointment as Arizona director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture – Rural Development, effective July 8. He submitted a letter of resignation to Board Chair Randy Garrison on June 23.

The board is now seeking Letters of Interest for appointment to District 5 Board of Supervisor, which represents Castle Canyon Mesa, City of Prescott, Diamond Valley, Granville, Groom Creek, Lynx Creek, Potato Patch, Town of Prescott Valley, Pronghorn Ranch, View Point, Walker, and Yavapai Hills.

Interested parties should send a Letter of Interest along with a resume to: Clerk of the Board of Supervisors, 1015 Fair St., Third Floor, Room 310, Prescott, AZ 86305.

To qualify for appointment as the new District 5 Supervisor you must:

• Be registered to vote in District 5 when you submit your Letter of Interest.

• Be a member of the same political party as Supervisor Smith (Republican).

• Be 18 years or older.

• Meet the General Qualifications for office specified in A.R.S. § 38-201.

Letters must be submitted by July 10, 2019, no later than 4 p.m. and a background check will be performed and attached to the letter for the Board of Supervisors to review.

Here is a link to a map of District 5: www.yavapai.us/district5/district-map.

The public is encouraged to comment on candidates via email at ClerkofBoard.web@yavapai.us. Comments will be accepted until July 12, 2019, at noon.

photo

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

County Supervisor Jack Smith resigns, accepts presidential appointment to state position
County to discuss who will fill vacant supervisor post July 3
Photo: County man honored for 19 years of service
HUSD board applications being accepted
County staffer resigns: Clerk for Board of Supervisors cites retaliation, intolerable work conditions

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
03
Beginners Conversational Spanish,
WED
03
Prescott Coin Club
THU
04
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
04
Fourth of July Celebration, City of Prescott,
THU
04
Fourth of July Celebration Town of Prescott Valley
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries