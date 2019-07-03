Board accepts Supervisor Smith's resignation
Seeks applicants for seat by July 10
On Wednesday, July 3, the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors voted to accept the resignation of Supervisor Jack R. Smith.
Smith, who is in his seventh year as supervisor and as chair from 2015 to 2017, has accepted an appointment as Arizona director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture – Rural Development, effective July 8. He submitted a letter of resignation to Board Chair Randy Garrison on June 23.
The board is now seeking Letters of Interest for appointment to District 5 Board of Supervisor, which represents Castle Canyon Mesa, City of Prescott, Diamond Valley, Granville, Groom Creek, Lynx Creek, Potato Patch, Town of Prescott Valley, Pronghorn Ranch, View Point, Walker, and Yavapai Hills.
Interested parties should send a Letter of Interest along with a resume to: Clerk of the Board of Supervisors, 1015 Fair St., Third Floor, Room 310, Prescott, AZ 86305.
To qualify for appointment as the new District 5 Supervisor you must:
• Be registered to vote in District 5 when you submit your Letter of Interest.
• Be a member of the same political party as Supervisor Smith (Republican).
• Be 18 years or older.
• Meet the General Qualifications for office specified in A.R.S. § 38-201.
Letters must be submitted by July 10, 2019, no later than 4 p.m. and a background check will be performed and attached to the letter for the Board of Supervisors to review.
Here is a link to a map of District 5: www.yavapai.us/district5/district-map.
The public is encouraged to comment on candidates via email at ClerkofBoard.web@yavapai.us. Comments will be accepted until July 12, 2019, at noon.
