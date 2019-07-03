OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, July 03
Weather  83.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Behind the Chutes: ‘World’s Oldest Rodeo’ tour provides history lesson for all involved

World Champion bareback rider Tim O’Connell gets his rigging back from Kirsten Vold after she explained the differences between bareback and saddle bronc gear during the Behind the Chutes tour before the first performance of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo Monday, July 1, 2019. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

World Champion bareback rider Tim O’Connell gets his rigging back from Kirsten Vold after she explained the differences between bareback and saddle bronc gear during the Behind the Chutes tour before the first performance of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo Monday, July 1, 2019. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

By Doug Cook | dougout_dc
Originally Published: July 3, 2019 6:21 p.m.

photo

Steve, Brielle and Danille Gregorich pose with one of the English Shire horses during the Behind the Chutes tour before the first performance of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Monday, July 1, 2019. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

The Behind the Chutes Tour at Prescott Frontier Days July 1 offered a glimpse into the 132-year history of the “World’s Oldest Rodeo” while showcasing the intricacies of the Rodeo Grounds.

Shelby Blocker led the approximately hour-long tour, as she has done in prior years, with volunteers’ help. Some 20 to 30 people participated in the tour, which started and ended at the top of the grandstands.

The 2019 pro rodeo, which continues through Sunday, July 7, with eight performances, will draw 566 contestants. Many of them are among the best in the world in steer wrestling, bareback riding, tie-down roping, saddle bronc riding, team roping, women’s barrel racing and bull riding.

Prescott Frontier Days General Manager J.C. Trujillo, a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) Hall of Fame bareback rider and a Prescott native, spoke briefly to begin the tour.

He specifically talked about the bucking horses and bulls from the Colorado-based Vold Rodeo Co., a Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame stock contractor that has worked the rodeo here since 1972. Worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, these animals are “bred to buck,” Trujillo says.

“Their owners treat them really well,” Trujillo added about the horses and bulls. “If there’s an afterlife, I wouldn’t mind coming back as a bucking horse.”

ROUGH STOCK

Walk down the grandstand’s concrete steps, turn left and you will notice several pens where the livestock for the rodeo’s timed events, such as team roping, are kept. Horses, cows, steers and calves are often found chomping on hay and drinking water from large plastic tubs.

This week, there’s a rare sight, though — a zebra. It is not particularly friendly, but John Payne, also known as the “One-Armed Bandit,” incorporates it into a thrilling specialty act during each performance.

Once past the pens, head to the chutes on the opposite side of the grandstand and you will see the bucking horses and bulls. That’s where Vold Rodeo Co. owner Kirsten Vold tends to them.

The Vold Rodeo Co. provides livestock for the riders and ropers, and safety is key. Vold shared with tour participants the different pieces of equipment that bareback, saddle-bronc and bull riders use in their events.

photo

Prescott Frontier Days General Manager and PRCA Bareback World Champion J.C. Trujillo talks to visitors during the Behind the Chutes tour before the first performance of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Monday, July 1, 2019. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

Vold said bucking horses are randomly assigned to contestants at pro rodeos. And, like bulls, horses are limited to the number of rides they do at rodeos each year — usually no more than 12 to 16. Bulls typically buck in competition eight to 12 times per year.

Vold enjoys talking about her job, and she has worked at Prescott Frontier Days for several years. Her late father, Harry Vold, came for decades; he often was seen riding a golf cart around the rodeo grounds.

“This is a great arena for bucking because it is built for that,” Kirsten said.

SHIRE HORSES

After a stop to learn about the timed-event stock, the tour ends in the vast dirt lot on the west side of the grounds.

On the far end you will find the Diamond Z English Shire horses. For about 15 minutes during each performance, five of these tall, elegant horses are hooked to a green wagon and cowboy/ex-jockey Chris Hone drives them into and around the arena.

Hone has performed several maneuvers with these enormous horses since 1989 for their owners, Ree and Renn Zaphiropoulos. Hone trains and drives the horses on a ranch near Cedar City, Utah.

During the tour, participants pet the horses, whose heads stand 8 feet from the ground. Weighing between 1,800 to 2,000 pounds, shires are known for the dark hair on their bodies and the white hair at the base of their legs.

These horses feed on grass hay with a specialized nutritional supplement developed specifically for them.

“They’re very kind,” Ree Zaphiropoulos said, “and they’re gentle, wonderful animals.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Prescott Frontier Days’ Behind the Chutes Tour offers insight
Preview: Prescott Frontier Days offers ‘Behind the Chutes’ tours for 3rd straight year
A lot of prep work goes into 8-second ride
Harry Vold, iconic stock contractor for Prescott rodeo, dies at 93
Legends (in the making) Live Among Us: J.C. Mortensen

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
03
Beginners Conversational Spanish,
WED
03
Prescott Coin Club
THU
04
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
04
Fourth of July Celebration, City of Prescott,
THU
04
Fourth of July Celebration Town of Prescott Valley
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries