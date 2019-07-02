OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, July 02
Weather  74.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Wisconsin man gets jail for clogging women’s toilets

Patrick Beeman (Sheboygan Police Department)

Patrick Beeman (Sheboygan Police Department)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: July 2, 2019 9:30 p.m.

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to 150 days in jail for repeatedly clogging women’s toilets, including at places he worked.

Thirty-five-year-old Patrick Beeman pleaded no contest to five counts of misdemeanor criminal damage to property. The state recommended a 30-day sentence for the crime, but Sheboygan Press Media reports that Judge Kent Hoffmann on Monday gave Beeman 30 days for each count, to be served consecutively.

The Sheboygan man also was ordered to serve three years of probation and pay $5,500 in restitution.

Prosecutors say Beeman told police he gets urges to do odd things, like look for bottles in the garbage to clog toilets and cause them to overflow.

Police found a toilet in the women’s bathroom at Deland Community Center clogged by a plastic bottle last March, an incident similar to 10 others beginning in 2017.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Woman who hid gun in her genitals gets probation in drug case
Man in SWAT standoff gets probation, mental health treatment
Man sits in jail after drywall powder is mistaken for cocaine
Man sentenced to probation for aggravated harassment, stalking
Former ERAU student sentenced in campus bomb incident

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
02
Prescott Toastmasters
TUE
02
Red Cross blood donation
TUE
02
Prescott Library events
TUE
02
The Future of Medicare in Yavapai County
TUE
02
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries