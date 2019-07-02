OFFERS
Ricky Rubio, Frank Kaminsky agree to multi-year deals with Suns
NBA

Utah Jazz guard Ricky Rubio (3) drives around Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul (3) in the second half during Game 4 of a first-round NBA playoff series Monday, April 22, 2019, in Salt Lake City. The Phoenix Suns and Rubio, who entered free agency this summer, agreed to a three-year, $51 million deal on Sunday, June 30. (Rick Bowmer/AP)

By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: July 2, 2019 12:51 a.m.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns have opened free agency by reaching deals with veteran Euro guard Ricky Rubio to a three-year, $51 million contract and big man Frank Kaminsky to a two-year, $10 million contract.

The once heralded prodigy out of Spain is expected to fill in as a floor general on a young Suns team that is lacking exactly that. Rubio, 28, will be entering his ninth year in the NBA and just came off a season with the Utah Jazz in which he averaged 12.7 points, 6.1 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals a game. His “pass first” mentality has proven he can coexist with a high-volume scorer like Devin Booker, similar to how it did with the Jazz’s Donovan Mitchell.

Kaminsky is a fifth-year, 7-foot forward out of the University of Wisconsin who’s played his entire NBA career on the Charlotte Hornets. After the Hornets declined his player option this summer, the Suns picked him up hoping he will add depth to their frontcourt that also includes Deandre Ayton and Aron Baynes. Kaminsky averaged 8.6 points and 3.5 rebounds in 16 minutes a game last season.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.

