Ricky Rubio, Frank Kaminsky agree to multi-year deals with Suns

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns have opened free agency by reaching deals with veteran Euro guard Ricky Rubio to a three-year, $51 million contract and big man Frank Kaminsky to a two-year, $10 million contract.

The once heralded prodigy out of Spain is expected to fill in as a floor general on a young Suns team that is lacking exactly that. Rubio, 28, will be entering his ninth year in the NBA and just came off a season with the Utah Jazz in which he averaged 12.7 points, 6.1 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals a game. His “pass first” mentality has proven he can coexist with a high-volume scorer like Devin Booker, similar to how it did with the Jazz’s Donovan Mitchell.

Kaminsky is a fifth-year, 7-foot forward out of the University of Wisconsin who’s played his entire NBA career on the Charlotte Hornets. After the Hornets declined his player option this summer, the Suns picked him up hoping he will add depth to their frontcourt that also includes Deandre Ayton and Aron Baynes. Kaminsky averaged 8.6 points and 3.5 rebounds in 16 minutes a game last season.

