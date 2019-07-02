Street closures planned Saturday for rodeo parade, related events
Prescott Frontier Days “World’s Oldest Rodeo” parade and other events will take place on Saturday, July 6, beginning at 9 a.m.
The event will impact accessibility to the downtown area at various times from 5:30 a.m. until midnight. Staging areas for participants will begin closure at 5:30 a.m. Impacted streets will include parts of Willis, Cortez, Marina, Alarcon, Pleasant, Virginia and Washington.
Parade route closures will begin at 7 a.m. Streets impacted include parts of Cortez, Carleton and Montezuma. Additional parade-related closures that begin at 7 a.m. include Gurley, Goodwin, Marina, Willis and Union streets.
Detours will be posted, and spectators should be advised that they will not be able to drive on the parade closures after 7 a.m. All vehicles must be off the route by 7 a.m.
Following the parade, all streets except Montezuma between Gurley and Goodwin will be reopened. Montezuma will remain closed for additional events including the Boot Race, a public tribute to the Granite Mountain Hotshots, then the Whiskey Row Street Dance, which goes until midnight.
Attention drone operators: There will be a flight restriction in the vicinity of the parade, and around the downtown area, from 8 a.m. until noon July 6, due to aircraft traffic in the area. For more information, contact Michelle Stacy-Schroeder at Recreation Services Department, 928-777-1552.
Information provided by the City of Prescott.
