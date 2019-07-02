Prescott Valley Police investigating car burglaries
Homeowners advised to remain aware and lock doors
Lock your car doors — and remove garage door openers when you lock up.
Car burglaries often spike in the summer months with thieves looking for easy access to what many people leave inside unlocked vehicles, Prescott Valley Police spokesman Jerry Ferguson said.
So don’t make it easy for them, he advised.
In the past couple of weeks, the Prescott Valley Police Department has responded to four calls about car burglaries in two Lakeshore Drive neighborhoods. Another four have been reported in other neighborhoods since June 20, with one potential thief thwarted by a homeowners’ motion detector and video surveillance in the 6200 block of North Moonlight Way, Ferguson said.
Ferguson said that suspect, an unidentified young male, tried to open a door on a car parked in a driveway, and then moved to another one when he found the first vehicle locked. While he was trying to open a door on the second car, a motion-activated exterior light turned on, and the suspect ran away.
In another recent log report, someone burglarized a home and found keys to a Chevrolet Corvette that they managed to get out of the garage, but as the battery was dead they were unable to steal the car, Ferguson said.
No arrests have been made in these cases.
Though Ferguson said there does not appear to be evidence that these crimes are occurring more this year than in the past, he said these crimes are preventable by simple measures that begin with locking car doors.
“It’s impossible for patrol officers to be everywhere at once; therefore, it behooves residents to take responsibility for their safety,” said a Prescott Valley news release. “Residents are always encouraged: ‘If you see something, say something!’ ”
Anyone with information about any of these crimes is asked to contact the Police Department at 928-772-9267.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Update: Left lane of I-17 northbound reopens near Camp Verde after FedEx truck accident
- Paulden man arrested in Highway 89 crash that killed 2 teens in March, CVPD says
- Gun used to kill Chino Valley girl was stolen weapon
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- Dump truck damages traffic signals in Prescott Valley; temporary repairs underway
- Prescott man said he lost his way on hike before rescue crews found him
- Update: DPS identifies Chino Valley man who died in head-on collision near Paulden
- Update: Missing Prescott man found safe, in good condition
- YCSO investigating after nude photos of teen posted on social media
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 1-4
- Prescott man, 64, missing after heading out for long hike, YCSO reports
- Update: Left lane of I-17 northbound reopens near Camp Verde after FedEx truck accident
- Moore: Where are all of the birds?
- Update: DPS identifies Chino Valley man who died in head-on collision near Paulden
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
03
|
Beginners Conversational Spanish,
|
WED
03
|
Prescott Coin Club
|
THU
04
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
THU
04
|
Fourth of July Celebration, City of Prescott,
|
THU
04
|
Fourth of July Celebration Town of Prescott Valley
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...