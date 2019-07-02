Prescott Frontier Day’s behind-the-scenes rodeo queen

The first time Mary Ann Suttles came to Prescott’s “World’s Oldest Rodeo”, it was not because she was a cowgirl, a history buff or because she was raising money for charity.

Nope.

Suttles and her girlfriends from Phoenix were starry-eyed teenagers enthralled with cowboys in tight jeans.

“You can’t even call me a rhinestone cowgirl,” exclaimed the tall, 75-year-old with an alto voice and infectious laugh. “It was a party; it was just fun.”

For the past 25 years, Suttles has been a fixture with Prescott Frontier Days, the nonprofit organization that operates the annual “World’s Oldest Rodeo”. Her top events: the “Tough Enough to Wear Pink” charity dinner and the rodeo dance.

The mother of two adult sons, Corey and Ryan, and four grandchildren can still admire a good lookin’ cowboy, but her duties now are more community-spirited.

“It’s [the rodeo] so Prescott,” said Suttles who moved to the city in 1974 with her husband of 36 years, Ken, who died in 2002.

From the start, Suttles immersed herself in community life from school and sports functions with her boys to politics. She served three, four-year terms on the City Council.

She retired last April from a 34-year career with Sears in Prescott.

“I live in the community, and I want to be part of it,” said Suttles who beyond the rodeo is president of the United Way of Yavapai County board of directors, vice president of the Republican Women of Prescott, and a member of the Adult Center board of directors.

“She’s a character. She loves to have her fingers in all the pies,” said friend and fellow “Tough Enough to Wear Pink” volunteer Donna Gallaher. “She is amazingly good to work for. She’s always even-keeled. She doesn’t get rattled.

“She’s as funny as she can be, but she can take care of business when it needs to be done.”

Although friends agree she is nose to the grindstone on all projects she undertakes, Suttles is the first to admit the rodeo speaks to her very soul.

To this day, Suttles said, she sees the rodeo as a 132-year slice of community “culture.”

Suttles cannot imagine a Fourth of July holiday week without being a regular at the rodeo grounds.

Over the past quarter century, Suttles has emerged as one of Prescott Frontier Days’ loyal leaders — she is now one of the nine volunteer directors.

Her first big volunteer job was chairperson for the rodeo dance, an event she relishes to this day.

Then came the chance to get involved with the national Wrangler Jeans fundraising event aimed at conquering breast cancer, “Tough Enough To Wear Pink.”

Prescott Frontier Days added the fundraiser into its rodeo events in 2008. Four years later, Suttles suggested hosting a “Tough Enough To Wear Pink” dinner with all the proceeds to benefit local breast cancer programs.

“I thought it would be great because who hasn’t been affected by cancer,” Suttles said of the effort. “I didn’t care if we made only $300 to $500.”

They paired that first dinner with a silent auction and fashion show and raised $1,000.

Each year, the dinner and “Tough Enough To Wear Pink” booth at the rodeo “gets better and better,” Suttles said. This year, some 150 people attended the June event.

To date, the rodeo’s “Tough Enough to Wear Pink” campaign has donated $50,000 to benefit cancer patients in the quad-city area, according to rodeo officials. A year ago, some $4,000 was donated to Yavapai Regional Medical Center to help women in need of a free mammogram.

Again, Suttles said, she is grateful to play a role. She said she strives to live the adage “it takes a village.”

“We want to kick cancer in the boot,” said the avid gardener whose yard décor includes a hanging boot bird feeder.

To friend Pattie Riley, also a “Tough Enough to Wear Pink” volunteer partner, Suttles is the consummate community servant, someone always involved as she strives to make a difference to benefit others. Beyond the rodeo, Riley said, Suttles is involved in numerous organizations and, in her role as a city leader, was instrumental in things such as the downtown parking garage and the overlook at Watson Lake.

“She’s fun to be around, yet she is a very determined person who gets things accomplished,” Riley said. “She’s a hoot.”