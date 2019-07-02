MVD office in Prescott temporarily closed; mobile office is open
The Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division mobile office is being dispatched to the Prescott MVD location to offer services.
The Prescott office is being assessed for damage related to a burst pipe that occurred over the weekend, according to a news release.
The mobile office is capable of handling most MVD transactions except road tests and will be stationed at the current Prescott office location, 1105 Commerce Drive, beginning today, July 2.
Also, more than two-thirds of MVD transactions can be done online anytime at servicearizona.com.
For more information, visit azdot.gov/MVD.
The vision of the Arizona Department of Transportation MVD is to “get Arizona out of line and safely on the road.” Dedicated MVD employees, Authorized Third Party providers and offering more services online help MVD achieve this vision.
Information provided by the ADOT Motor Vehicle Division.
