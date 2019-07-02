For the Love of Roping

PRESCOTT — Header Nate Singletary of Surprise and heeler Tom Bill Johnson of nearby Kirkland have team roped professionally for more than 20 years. But they’re not in it for the money.

If anything, it’s their passion for the sport that has kept them going.

On opening night of the 132nd annual Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo July 1 at the Prescott Rodeo Grounds, Singletary and Johnson made their eighth appearance as teammates, even though they’ve roped here with other partners since the late 1990s.

After the first performance, Singletary and Johnson stood atop the leaderboard with a 7.7-second time in the first go-around.

“This is one of the prestigious rodeos,” Johnson said when asked why he returns to Frontier Days every year. “It’s fun to compete against the top guys in the world.”

Each year, Singletary and Johnson rope at some 40 to 45 rodeos, 30 of which are on the Turquoise Circuit (Arizona and New Mexico rodeos). Singletary, 40, and Johnson, 49, hold down full-time jobs as a plumber and a horse trainer, respectively.

“It helps me with riding horses,” said Johnson, a Prescott native, of why he continues to rope. “It’s one of the main reasons I do this. I give roping lessons, too.”

And while Singletary isn’t married, Johnson has a wife, Melainie, and two teenage daughters, Haley, 19, and Taylor, 18, at home on a ranch in Kirkland. Johnson, a 1988 graduate of Prescott High School, possesses the requisite skill and talent to rope at an elite pro level, although he’s a family man first and foremost.

However, Johnson added that he didn’t “ever have” the financial “backings” to rodeo full-time.

Prescott Frontier Days General Manager J.C. Trujillo said in June that Johnson’s “one of those guys that could go to the National Finals [Rodeo in Las Vegas] if he wanted to rodeo [full-time].”

Johnson earned his pro rodeo card in 1995. For the past 18 years, Johnson has been content to train horses and travel only to rodeos in the Southwest and California so that he could be close to home. From 1995 to 2000, Johnson said he trained horses for country music icon George Strait.

“He’s a really good cowboy,” Trujillo added emphatically.

TOUGH TANDEM

Singletary and Johnson first roped together in 2000 and hit it off rather quickly. Johnson had been team roping with header Rube Woolsey, who currently operates his own roping school in Casa Grande.

In their first year together, Singletary recalls winning a bunch of team-roping competitions as “second partners” in Grand Canyon rodeos, including Globe. Singletary has roped at the “World’s Oldest Rodeo” since 1999.

“He’s the easiest guy to travel with,” Singletary said of Johnson. “He’s been a cowboy his whole life. He loves to compete and rope.”

To which Johnson added, “We get along. We’re both trying to do the best we can, and we enjoy competing together.”

Singletary runs Singletary Plumbing, a family business in the Phoenix area, but he’s been roping since age 6. He owns a five-acre ranch in Surprise, where he keeps his quarter horse named Curtis, 15.

“My parents always had horses,” said Singletary, whose father, David, relocated their family from Alabama to Arizona 23 years ago.

Team roping heeler T.J. Brown, 37, who lives south of Payson, said he’s known Singletary and Johnson for years. On July 1, Brown parked his rig next to Singletary’s. It didn’t take them long to strike up a conversation.

“We’re all really good friends. A lot of us have done it [roped] since we were 18,” said Brown, whose horse, Little Boy, was named Heel Horse of the Year in 2017. “It’s in your blood.”

On Monday, Johnson showed up to the Rodeo Grounds about 15 minutes before Monday’s first performance with his 9-year-old mare quarter horse named Roxanne. He nabbed a parking spot next to Singletary’s in the large dirt field west of the rodeo arena’s grandstand.

Singletary had no doubts that Johnson would show up.

“We’ve been roping long enough,” Singletary said confidently. “We know what’s coming.”

UP NEXT

The Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo continues at 7:30 p.m. today, July 2, with the second of eight performances, which run through Sunday, July 7, at the Prescott Rodeo Grounds, 840 Rodeo Drive.

Doug Cook is a reporter for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter at @dougout_dc. Email him at dcook@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2039.