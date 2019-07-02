OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, July 02
Weather  68.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

For the Love of Roping
2019 Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo

Jake South and Paul Gutierez had a 10 second run in the team roping during the first performance of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo Monday July 1, 2019. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

Jake South and Paul Gutierez had a 10 second run in the team roping during the first performance of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo Monday July 1, 2019. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Doug Cook | dougout_dc
Originally Published: July 2, 2019 12:10 a.m.

PRESCOTT — Header Nate Singletary of Surprise and heeler Tom Bill Johnson of nearby Kirkland have team roped professionally for more than 20 years. But they’re not in it for the money.

If anything, it’s their passion for the sport that has kept them going.

On opening night of the 132nd annual Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo July 1 at the Prescott Rodeo Grounds, Singletary and Johnson made their eighth appearance as teammates, even though they’ve roped here with other partners since the late 1990s.

After the first performance, Singletary and Johnson stood atop the leaderboard with a 7.7-second time in the first go-around.

Photo Gallery

Prescott Frontier Days First Performance 2019

“This is one of the prestigious rodeos,” Johnson said when asked why he returns to Frontier Days every year. “It’s fun to compete against the top guys in the world.”

Each year, Singletary and Johnson rope at some 40 to 45 rodeos, 30 of which are on the Turquoise Circuit (Arizona and New Mexico rodeos). Singletary, 40, and Johnson, 49, hold down full-time jobs as a plumber and a horse trainer, respectively.

“It helps me with riding horses,” said Johnson, a Prescott native, of why he continues to rope. “It’s one of the main reasons I do this. I give roping lessons, too.”

And while Singletary isn’t married, Johnson has a wife, Melainie, and two teenage daughters, Haley, 19, and Taylor, 18, at home on a ranch in Kirkland. Johnson, a 1988 graduate of Prescott High School, possesses the requisite skill and talent to rope at an elite pro level, although he’s a family man first and foremost.

However, Johnson added that he didn’t “ever have” the financial “backings” to rodeo full-time.

Prescott Frontier Days General Manager J.C. Trujillo said in June that Johnson’s “one of those guys that could go to the National Finals [Rodeo in Las Vegas] if he wanted to rodeo [full-time].”

Johnson earned his pro rodeo card in 1995. For the past 18 years, Johnson has been content to train horses and travel only to rodeos in the Southwest and California so that he could be close to home. From 1995 to 2000, Johnson said he trained horses for country music icon George Strait.

“He’s a really good cowboy,” Trujillo added emphatically.

TOUGH TANDEM

Singletary and Johnson first roped together in 2000 and hit it off rather quickly. Johnson had been team roping with header Rube Woolsey, who currently operates his own roping school in Casa Grande.

In their first year together, Singletary recalls winning a bunch of team-roping competitions as “second partners” in Grand Canyon rodeos, including Globe. Singletary has roped at the “World’s Oldest Rodeo” since 1999.

“He’s the easiest guy to travel with,” Singletary said of Johnson. “He’s been a cowboy his whole life. He loves to compete and rope.”

Post by DailyCourier.

The Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo starts... - The Daily Courier by DailyCourier

To which Johnson added, “We get along. We’re both trying to do the best we can, and we enjoy competing together.”

Singletary runs Singletary Plumbing, a family business in the Phoenix area, but he’s been roping since age 6. He owns a five-acre ranch in Surprise, where he keeps his quarter horse named Curtis, 15.

“My parents always had horses,” said Singletary, whose father, David, relocated their family from Alabama to Arizona 23 years ago.

Team roping heeler T.J. Brown, 37, who lives south of Payson, said he’s known Singletary and Johnson for years. On July 1, Brown parked his rig next to Singletary’s. It didn’t take them long to strike up a conversation.

“We’re all really good friends. A lot of us have done it [roped] since we were 18,” said Brown, whose horse, Little Boy, was named Heel Horse of the Year in 2017. “It’s in your blood.”

On Monday, Johnson showed up to the Rodeo Grounds about 15 minutes before Monday’s first performance with his 9-year-old mare quarter horse named Roxanne. He nabbed a parking spot next to Singletary’s in the large dirt field west of the rodeo arena’s grandstand.

Singletary had no doubts that Johnson would show up.

“We’ve been roping long enough,” Singletary said confidently. “We know what’s coming.”

UP NEXT

The Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo continues at 7:30 p.m. today, July 2, with the second of eight performances, which run through Sunday, July 7, at the Prescott Rodeo Grounds, 840 Rodeo Drive.

Doug Cook is a reporter for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter at @dougout_dc. Email him at dcook@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2039.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

ROPIN' & RIDIN': Richards, Sarchett continue hot streak in team roping event
‘World’s Oldest Rodeo’ begins Monday night in Prescott
WORLD'S OLDEST RODEO: Roping in Prescott with the world's best
Preview: Team roper Tom Richards of Humboldt headlines rodeo locals
Feature: Humboldt roper Tom Richards seeks summer surge

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
02
Prescott Toastmasters
TUE
02
Red Cross blood donation
TUE
02
Prescott Library events
TUE
02
The Future of Medicare in Yavapai County
TUE
02
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries